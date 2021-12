No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place. Half of all Americans know someone who has died by suicide. I am one of them, and the death of my grandmother inspired me to become a suicide researcher....

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO