ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CDC: Here are some tips for initiating a conversation about the COVID-19 vaccines; Kentucky update

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As COVID cases enjoy another surge, and the vulnerability of those without vaccines is cause for concern, the CDC has developed some ways to talk to friends and loved ones about what may be a sensitive subject. Here are some tips. Begin from a place of curiosity and respect....

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
weku.org

Humana To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations For Some Employees

Humana will soon require some employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The health insurance giant announced on Thursday that all associates and contractors who work outside of their homes must get the shot once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves a COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement to WFPL,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
KRQE News 13

How many COVID-19 vaccine doses do I need? CDC updates guidelines, some may get a fourth shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for many, and eligible patients are allowed to choose to receive any of the FDA-approved versions (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen). However, with some immunocompromised people recommended to have an initial vaccination series of three doses, there is some confusion with how many doses of a COVID-19 vaccine someone should have in total.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cbslocal.com

CDC Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For Teens Ages 16-17

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for this age group. It’s the first Covid-19 vaccine booster authorized for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorses ACIP’s updated COVID-19 vaccine recommendations

(WFXR) — According to a press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC is endorsing updated recommendations made by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the prevention of COVID-19. The recommendations express a clinical preference for individuals to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine over Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
deseret.com

CDC experts recommend these two COVID-19 vaccines over others

A panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it recommends people receive the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines — like those from Pfizer and Moderna — over Johnson & Johnson. Per STAT News, the decision was made to guide people away from the Johnson...
PHARMACEUTICALS
phillyvoice.com

CDC advisors to consider limits on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on updated recommendations for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. According to a meeting agenda posted online, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hear updates on the blood clots linked to the vaccine and discuss the benefits and risks associated with it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

U.S. administers 473.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 473,243,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 582,057,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 471,700,443 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxbaltimore.com

With hospitalizations rising, Hogan introduces new COVID-19 plans

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, meaning Maryland hospitals now need to take certain actions. Hogan specifically ordered hospitals to reduce non-urgent medical surgeries and make available all staffed bed capacity. Right now, many in Maryland are asking questions about...
BALTIMORE, MD
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

CDC expands COVID-19 booster vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The CDC has now expanded boosters to cover 16 and 17-year-olds. It was announced on Thursday, December 9, 2021, by the CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The recommendation only includes the Pfizer vaccination. Even though not much information is present with the new Omicron variant, Dr. Ayne Amjad, Commissioner for the West […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wabi.tv

Maine CDC to open COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Augusta Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at the Augusta Armory on Western Avenue. The agency is teaming with the Maine National Guard and the Maine Emergency Management Agency to run the clinic. The vaccine clinic will be...
MAINE STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy