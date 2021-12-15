Woman taken into custody for OWI after crashing car in Vernon Co.

KICKAPOO, Wis. (WKBT)- A 24-year-old Viola woman is taken into custody for OWI after crashing her car in Vernon Co.

The Vernon Co. sheriff reports Cassidy Turner was southbound on Hwy 131 just north of County Road S in the Town of Kickapoo in the early morning hours of Dec. 13 when she became distracted and lost control of her car.

Turner told deputies she was trying to negotiate the corner too fast which caused her to lose control.

Her car struck an embankment before rolling on its side and sliding down the highway.

The vehicle came to a rest facing north in the southbound lane on the driver’s side.

Turner was not injured and was wearing her seat belt.

The sheriff says alcohol does appear to be a factor and she was taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence.

