State to Work with Residents, Community Leaders and Public Officials to Revitalize Tupper Lake’s Downtown. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Tupper Lake will receive $10 million in funding as one of the North Country region winners of the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). As part of DRI Round 5, each of the state’s 10 regional economic development regions are being awarded $20 million, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their post COVID-19 economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

TUPPER LAKE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO