Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed many of the suspects arrested over the Jan 6 riot had “merely walked down the hall” of the US Capitol building.In his latest attempt to defend the more than 700 people arrested and charged with offences, the 52-year-old anchor delivered a scathing attack on those he claimed were trying to enforce unpopular rules such as vaccine mandates, and rewrite America’s history.In an 30-minute address before a crowd of young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, Carlson praised the courage and accessibility of Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States,...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO