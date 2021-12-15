ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, WA

Newport neighbors come together to redecorate town’s tree

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 4 days ago
NEWPORT, Wash.– The lights on the Newport tree were restrung over the weekend.

The Greater Newport Area Chamber of Commerce said on its Facebook hundreds of people showed up for caroling, treats and Santa while the community worked to redecorate.

The same lights were restrung on the tree. City leaders said they plan on having new lights for it next year.

This all started when people in the community started talking about how they needed to fix the “pathetic town Christmas tree.” Its lights had been hung by volunteers and some people thought it looked bad. Others thought it was a positive representation of the small town.

The Chamber of Commerce had heard enough about it though and decided to do something. It held a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday. That’s when the community came together to give the tree’s decor a little TLC.

