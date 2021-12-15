ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fendi Opens New Milan Boutique

By Luisa Zargani
 4 days ago
Fendi's new boutique in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II courtesy image

MILAN Fendi is investing in a key real estate project: the opening of a new new boutique in Milan, inside luxury shopping mall Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

The boutique reinterprets Milan’s early 20th-century buildings, with distinctive geometric patterns and multicolored marbles, and opened on Tuesday.

Serge Brunschwig, chairman and chief executive officer of the company, underscored the relevance of the Milanese “historical landmark and one of the most strategic locations in the city. This unique space offers the entire Fendi universe under the same roof.”

He also noted that “the boutique embodies a contemporary reinterpretation of unique Milan historical buildings mixed with Roman elements and materials that characterize all our boutiques, as marbles and Fendi logo motifs. The furniture, created by Italian designers as Gio Ponti, and artworks, such as the one by Kiko López on piano nobile, are conceived to recreate the atmosphere of a Milanese apartment that will welcome our clients in a sophisticated Fendi world. This boutique opening reinforces Fendi’s presence in Milan, and highlights the importance of the Italian capital of fashion and design.”

The Fendi flagship on Via Montenapoleone will remain open as well.

Covering 2,700 square feet, Fendi’s men’s and women’s collections are displayed over three floors, each characterized by a special marble flooring and connected by an imposing staircase.

Details include handmade stucco walls with the brand’s signature KL motif; glass fusion handrails, and displays in teal green recalling the shades used in Milanese and Roman ’20s buildings.

Inside the Fendi boutique. courtesy image

Women’s bags, accessories and shoes displayed on champagne metal shelves with silver metal drawer are available on the ground floor. Italy’s precious Arabescato Vagli marble flooring is reminiscent of the architecture of Roman churches, while ceilings with three-dimensional geometric patterns are inspired by Milan’s historical buildings.

The men’s collections are on the first floor, characterized by the Green Patagonia marble floor and leather sofas.

Fendi’s fur and women’s ready-to-wear collection are displayed on the second floor, defined as an intimate living room by wisteria-colored sheet metal walls and Black & White Patagonia marble used for the floor and the fireplace. A wooden door stands in the middle of the room, which allows for a private space.

The furniture is a selection of bespoke and design pieces, such as the rust velvet armchairs by Gio Ponti and the fur and metal bench, amber glass fusion table and silver and glass artwork by Kiko López.

The Fendi boutique. courtesy image

Comments / 1

