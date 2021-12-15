ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Fourth Pillar for All in the Treatment of Heart Failure

By Eldrin F. Lewis
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Graphical Abstract: Root causes of limited uptake of heart failure medications into clinical practice. Heart failure (HF) management has evolved over the past four decades with advances in medical, device, and management strategies to collectively reduce morbidity and mortality.[1] The key pillars of HF medical care have been angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors...

ajmc.com

Novel Heart Failure Rehab Intervention May Hold Economic Value in the Longer Term

A secondary analysis of economic outcomes–related data from the Rehabilitation Therapy in Older Acute Heart Failure Patients trial attempted to answer if a novel 12-week rehabilitation intervention held cost-effective value. Because its long-term value remains uncertain, the cost-effectiveness of a novel 12-week intervention for patients with acute heart failure (HF)—especially...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seeking Alpha

Mesoblast's rexlemestrocel-L shows treatment benefit in cardiovascular events in heart patients

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) perks up 5.6% premarket after announcing new analyses from the Phase 3 DREAM-HF trial showing that the greatest treatment benefit from rexlemestrocel-L is in heart failure and low ejection fraction (HFrEF) patients with diabetes and/or ischemia, who are at high-risk of cardiovascular mortality, heart attacks or strokes. The data showed that:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Rare gene mutation in some Black Americans may allow earlier screening of heart failure

Researchers have linked a rare genetic mutation found mostly in Black Americans and other people of African descent to an earlier onset of heart failure and a higher risk of hospitalization. The findings suggest that earlier screening for the mutation could lead to faster treatment and improved outcomes for heart failure in this vulnerable group, the researchers said. The results of the study, which was largely supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, appear in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Heart Failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Untangling the Pathophysiologic Link Between Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction and Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Aish Sinha; Haseeb Rahman; Andrew Webb; Ajay M. Shah; Divaka Perera. Coronary microvascular disease (CMD), characterized by impaired coronary flow reserve (CFR), is a common finding in patients with stable angina. Impaired CFR, in the absence of obstructive coronary artery disease, is also present in up to 75% of patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is a heterogeneous syndrome comprising distinct endotypes and it has been hypothesized that CMD lies at the centre of the pathogenesis of one such entity: the CMD–HFpEF endotype. This article provides a contemporary review of the pathophysiology underlying CMD, with a focus on the mechanistic link between CMD and HFpEF. We discuss the central role played by subendocardial ischaemia and impaired lusitropy in the development of CMD–HFpEF, as well as the clinical and research implications of the CMD–HFpEF mechanistic link. Future prospective follow-up studies detailing outcomes in patients with CMD and HFpEF are much needed to enhance our understanding of the pathological processes driving these conditions, which may lead to the development of physiology-stratified therapy to improve the quality of life and prognosis in these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

HIV Infection Linked to Heart Failure Risk in Kaiser Study

People with HIV infection appeared more likely to develop heart failure than those without it, especially those who were younger than 40, female, or of Asian or Pacific Islander ancestry, according to a study drawn from electronic medical records in the giant Kaiser Permanente system. The rate of incident heart...
SCIENCE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

People Living With HIV Face Higher Odds for Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with HIV have an added risk of heart failure, so they and their health care providers need to be alert for early signs such as shortness of breath, fatigue, leg swelling, coughing and chest pain, according to a new study. “Cardiovascular disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Click10.com

FDA greenlights treatment for pediatric heart condition

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration has given special designation to a treatment for a life threatening infant heart condition. Dr. Anthony Rossi, a pediatric cardiologist with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital said the treatment could be an adjunct to surgery in babies born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, where the left side of the heart doesn’t function.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Standard-Examiner

Doctor: Study linking aspirin, heart failure needs more analysis

A Utah heart physician says a new study that shows a link between aspirin and heart failure might be selection bias, but it’s something worth talking about. Selection bias can mean some conclusions of the study may be false. The study, from the European Society of Cardiology, found that taking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Metformin Benefits Patients Hospitalized for Heart Failure

Starting metformin treatment in patients with type 2 diabetes shortly after they were hospitalized for heart failure was linked with a reduced rate of repeat hospitalization for heart failure (HHF) during the subsequent year when their left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) was greater than 40%, report the authors of an observational study of more than 5800 Medicare patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

People with HIV are at increased risk for heart failure

People with HIV are at higher risk of developing heart failure than people without HIV, a new study found. The research, published December 13 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, is one of the largest studies to investigate heart failure risk in people with HIV and how that risk varies by age, gender, race, and ethnicity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Refractory Heart Failure?

Refractory heart failure, also known as end stage or advanced heart failure, is a condition in which heart failure symptoms persist despite taking prescribed medications. This includes symptoms while at rest or frequent hospitalization for heart failure symptoms. Many medications help with heart failure and its symptoms, but not everyone responds adequately.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Estimated plasma volume status is a modest predictor of true plasma volume excess in compensated chronic heart failure patients

Plasma volume and especially plasma volume excess is a relevant predictor for the clinical outcome of heart failure patients. In recent years, estimated plasma volume based on anthropometric characteristics and blood parameters has been used whilst direct measurement of plasma volume has not entered clinical routine. It is unclear whether the estimation of plasma volume can predict a true plasma volume excess. Plasma volume was measured in 47 heart failure patients (CHF, 10 female) using an abbreviated carbon monoxide rebreathing method. Plasma volume and plasma volume status were also estimated based on two prediction formulas (Hakim, Kaplan). The predictive properties of the estimated plasma volume status to detect true plasma volume excess"‰>"‰10% were analysed based on logistic regression and receiver operator characteristics. The area under the curve (AUC) to detect plasma volume excess based on calculation of plasma volume by the Hakim formula is 0.65 (with a positive predictive value (PPV) of 0.62 at a threshold of"‰âˆ’"‰16.5%) whilst the AUC for the Kaplan formula is 0.72 (PPV"‰="‰0.67 at a threshold of"‰âˆ’"‰6.3%). Only the estimated plasma volume status based on prediction of plasma volume by the Kaplan formula formally appears as an acceptable predictor of true plasma volume excess, whereas calculation based on the Hakim formula does not sufficiently predict a true plasma volume excess. The low positive predictive values for both methods suggest that plasma volume status estimation based on these formulas is not suitable for clinical decision making.
HEALTH
oknursingtimes.com

OMRF makes potential heart failure breakthrough

An existing medication for drug overdose may have a second life-saving benefit: as a treatment for the most common heart valve disease, a study led by an Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist has found. If confirmed in a clinical trial, the findings from OMRF’s Jasim Ahamed, Ph.D., could have worldwide...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

High blood pressure treatment in pregnancy is safe, prevents maternal heart risks

Treatment for high blood pressure during pregnancy appears safe for many women and may reduce maternal risk for severe hypertension without increasing fetal and neonatal risks, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Hypertension. A scientific statement is an expert analysis of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

Loss of Response to Anti-TNFα Agents Depends on Treatment Duration in Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Johannes P. D. Schultheiss; Remi Mahmoud; Jonas M. Louwers; Michiel T. van der Kaaij; Boris P. van Hellemondt; Petra G. van Boeckel; Nofel Mahmmod; Bindia Jharap; Herma H. Fidder; Bas Oldenburg. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is often managed with anti-tumour necrosis factor-α therapy (anti-TNFα), but treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Ropinirole Proves Safe and Tolerable for Patients With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Ropinirole hydrochloride (ropinirole) is safe and tolerable for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The results encourage a subsequent large-scale trial using ropinirole in ALS worldwide. Why This Matters. ALS is a neurodegenerative disease with a median survival time of approximately 2 years. Muscle weakness eventually leads to respiratory failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

