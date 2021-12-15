ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Gisou Prepares for Series B Fundraise, Launches Products for Skin

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhTdg_0dN9IdmK00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — With their sights set on building a 100 million euro business by the end of 2023, beauty influencer Negin Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe are branching into new categories and regions and preparing for a Series B funding round for their honey-based brand Gisou.

Gisou has seen rapid growth since early 2020 when Vaultier7 made a multimillion-dollar minority investment in the hair care start-up, which began as a direct-to-consumer proposition.

More from WWD

Now, with plans to expand on the wholesale and direct-to-consumer fronts; new products in the pipeline, and a lively M&A environment for beauty, the founders said it’s time to tap the markets once again.

“We’ve been growing a lot in terms of people: we started as 20 and now we’re 70 in the office. We want to hire more people in the U.S. where we have almost 200 stores, and those stores have to be supported,” said Stibbe, adding that any new investment will be earmarked chiefly for the U.S. market, which generates 50 percent of Gisou’s sales.

“We need a partner who understands the U.S. market,” he said in a joint telephone interview with Mirsalehi.

Stibbe added that with Vaultier7 ’s investment, Gisou was able to grow fivefold in the space of 18 months, although he did not reveal current revenue figures. “Vaultier7 trusted our vision and gave us the space to do what we wanted to do,” he said.

Anna Sweeting , founding partner at Vaultier7, said the journey “is just getting started,” and the plan is to stick with Gisou even as it brings more investment on board. “We are there to enable and empower them,” she said.

Gisou launched its wholesale business with Sephora in the U.S. in the second half of 2020 , starting with 50 stores. That number has since quadrupled, and Gisou has also entered the Middle East with the retailer. It is now Sephora ’s number-one hair care brand in that region, selling through stores in UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The brand is also performing 50 percent ahead of target at Mecca in Australia and launched at Selfridges earlier this year. Stibbe and Mirsalehi said they plan to take the wholesale business to Europe in 2022, and are already in talks with two major retailers.

Anna Croft, chief merchandise officer at Mecca Brands, said Gisou’s launch was “highly anticipated by our community, and we were thrilled to roll out the brand across 60 of Mecca’s retail stores, and online, in Australia and New Zealand this September.”

Croft added that “interaction and engagement” were at the heart of the launch strategy, “bringing to life Gisou’s world of honey for our customers via our seamless omnichannel experience.”

She said the exclusive pre-launch Insider Access campaign, which targeted Mecca’s top Beauty Loop customers, sold out within just 24 hours, making it the most successful of the year.

At Selfridges Oxford Street, Gisou launched its first U.K. counter in the Beauty Workshop space.

Melissa McGinnis, head of buying for beauty at Selfridges , said that over the last year “we have noticed customers are looking for quality, at-home hair care and multiuse treatments more than ever. Gisou’s renowned product, paired with Negin’s expertise has cemented the brand as one of our bestselling hair care brands since its launch earlier this year.”

The Netherlands-based Gisou is run by Mirsalehi, an Amsterdam native who hails from an Iranian beekeeping family, and her longtime partner Stibbe. Mirsalehi began her career as an online influencer and fashion ambassador before launching Gisou.

Gisou specializes in honey and propolis-based products derived from Mirsalehi’s father’s hives, and 50 percent of sales are direct-to-consumer. Stibbe and Mirsalehi said they want to continue building the direct-to-consumer business.

“That direct relationship with the customer is so valuable to us, and we want to stay in touch with the community. We are very much investing in our own site as well,” said Stibbe, pointing to statistics from Dash Hudson regarding Gisou’s average engagement ratio, which is 1.4 compared with the average industry standard of 0.45.

Average engagement ratio is based on number of likes and comments compared to the number of followers. The numbers Stibbe provided are based on the past four weeks.

Gisou’s newest product, face oil, launched in September and is only available online at Gisou.com. The company describes Gisou Honey Infused Face Oil as an antioxidant-rich concentrate with “natural actives and freshly cold-pressed botanical oils from the Mirsalehi bee garden.”

The face oil, which principals say has been out of stock multiple times since the launch, contains honey, safflower, evening primrose and rosehip seed oils, as well as vitamin E.

Mirsalehi said it was a big leap from hair to skin because the formulations and requirements are different, but she was adamant the new product has similar qualities and credentials as the hair care.

The new skin product, she said, is 99 percent natural, good for sensitive skin, and comes from the flowers that flourish in her father’s bee garden.

“Going outside, hair care was quite a thing,” Mirsalehi said. “These formulations were two years in the making, and we wanted to make the best possible products.”

In 2022, there are plans to launch a honey-infused lip oil, and body products, too. Mirsalehi refers to the new products as “complexion heroes” rather than skin care as there are no plans to specialize in special facial treatments or to push daily skin care routines.

“We will only focus on products where honey plays an integral role,” Stibbe said. The site also offers one-on-one beauty adviser services both for hair and face products.

Gisou’s honey-infused hair oil was originally developed by Mirsalehi’s mother, who made it at home and used it on all of the family’s hair.

“For Gisou, we had to produce a larger quantity and change a few ingredients, but the most important thing — the honey — is always there,” Mirsalehi said in an interview in 2020.

“For me, what’s important is that [the oil] is not heavy, and that it’s multipurpose. I use it when I come out of the shower and before I blow-dry. But I also use it as a finishing product and mix it into my hair mask.”

Looking ahead, Mirsalehi said even as the brand grows, the plan is to continue behaving like entrepreneurs, staying nimble, “creating pop-ups in a matter of weeks” and supporting causes such as urban beekeeping and sustainability.

Sweeting said Gisou’s holiday pop-up is taking place in Paris, in collaboration with the restaurant Season in the Marais. She said it’s “intimate, immersive and gives customers exactly what they want.”

Season is offering Gisou honey pancakes and cinnamon rolls, and stocking the brand’s products, too. Mirsalehi said running the business has always been “fun and a challenge. We’re passionate about it and we love it.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Natalia Vodianova, Melanie Bender Attend Ohana & Co. Gathering

Click here to read the full article. BEAUTY TECH CHECK: Ohana & Co., the independent investment bank, held a hybrid digital-physical winter tea on Thursday in its Paris headquarters for executives from the beauty and fashion tech, wellness and consumer goods spaces. Guests included company founders Natalia Vodianova of Masuku, Vanessa Barboni Hallik of Another Tomorrow, Melanie Bender of Versed and Justine Hutteau of Respire. Their hosts were Karine Ohana and Ariel Ohana, who run the bank with their brother Laurent.More from WWDMade in GermanyAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 Sustainability was a main topic of concern. “This whole journey of...
BUSINESS
WWD

Roc Skincare Tracks Global Growth, Introduces New Technology

Click here to read the full article. Almost three years after being acquired by Gryphon Investors, Roc Skincare is tracking growth across international markets. The brand, which Gryphon carved out from Johnson & Johnson’s beauty brand portfolio in 2019, has grown globally over the past year, launching in new markets. As it looks to the future, it is also introducing new technology around its bestselling retinol products.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 Although Fernando Acosta, the brand’s chief executive officer, is bullish on the brand’s continued growth, he said his strategy...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Milan’s Riccardo Grassi Showroom Partners With Sustainable Brand Platform

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Milan’s renowned Riccardo Grassi Showroom, which now goes by the name RG Showroom, has partnered with Sustainable Brand Platform. Starting with the upcoming season, the two parties will join forces to support fashion brands in improving, measuring and sharing their sustainability efforts and commitments. Labels will be also guided in implementing strategies and defining roadmaps to constantly improve their performance.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 Launched last year by Italy’s Idee Brand Platform, the SBP online destination uses blockchain technology to offer environmental and ethical ratings for indie...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
suasnews.com

SkySafe Raises $30 million Series B

SkySafe, an airspace security and management technology company, today announced a $30 million Series B investment led by Kingfisher Investment Advisors with participation from new investors Gaingels, and MIT alumni investment fund Castor Ventures. Previous investor Andreessen Horowitz, who led the seed and Series A investments, also joined the round. To date, SkySafe has raised $45 million in total financing. The fresh capital will help further accelerate the company’s growth through strategic hiring, R&D, and expanded production of its airspace security system for commercial adoption.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraise#Vitamin E#Sensitive Skin#Wwd Selfridges#Fao Schwarz#Lfwm Sephora
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet and Whitepod Hotel Teamed up to Create a Luxury Suite ‘Pod’ in the Swiss Alps

Given Audemars Piguet’s fastidious eye for design, it’s likely to create a very impressive hotel suite. So concluded Whitepod, an idyllic eco-resort in the Swiss Alps, which recently enlisted the Swiss watchmaker to help develop a new nature-focused oasis for its guests. Established in 2004, Whitepod is comprised of 18 private pods that are perched on the Dents-du-Midi mountain range, at an altitude of nearly 4,600 feet. The resort, which is at the intersection of luxury and sustainability, was inspired to incorporate the creative prowess and meticulous craftsmanship that fellow Swiss brand AP has exemplified since 1875 into its new Timeless...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Breaking Down Value Proposition of NFTs With the NFT Archeologist

Click here to read the full article. As brands continue to explore the metaverse, NFTs, or digital collectibles, continue to explode with new opportunities for creativity and connectivity with a community. According to Adam McBride, the NFT Archeologist who got his start in cryptocurrency, the window of opportunity for brands or companies to really create value in the space is now. And moreover, he told WWD, brands have the advantage with existing communities and ownership.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Still,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Informa Hires Kulego to Oversee Business Development, International Growth

Click here to read the full article. Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23. Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She...
BUSINESS
WWD

Foundermade Acquired, Planning Expansion and IRL Trade Shows

Click here to read the full article. Beauty and wellness trade show Foundermade has been acquired by Tarsus Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but industry sources said Foundermade tripled its profits between 2020 and 2021, and is expected to triple again in the next two years.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022A Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionPitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men's Street Style For several years before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Foundermade was a go-to trade show for emerging beauty and wellness brands looking to spotlight their products for buyers, media and investors....
BUSINESS
WWD

Touchland Launches Antiaging Sanitizer, Goes Into Target and Sephora

Click here to read the full article. Touchland, the hand sanitizer brand that rethought hygiene in advance of the coronavirus pandemic, has set its eyes on new partners and new innovations. It is launching its first antiaging hand sanitizer, called Glow Mist, and is widening distribution by going into Sephora next month, and Target in March.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 The brand’s current distribution includes Revolve, Anthropologie, Neiman Marcus, Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom. Even as spreading variants of COVID-19 have ebbed and flowed, demand is still running high for the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kith Partners With Star Wars on Latest Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. May the Force Be With You could be the newest mantra for Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. The merchant has teamed with Lucasfilm on a collection inspired by the company’s Star Wars franchise, featuring apparel, accessories and home goods for men and kids.More from WWDEye Candy: The Beauty Inc Awards BreakfastJonathan Simkhai Pre Fall 2022A Look at the Costumes of 'Nightmare Alley' The men’s line is comprised of 54 styles, including reprised partnerships with Modernica and Golden Bear. The pieces include jacquard tapestry artwork of climactic scenes from the Star Wars films; a varsity jacket with...
BUSINESS
WWD

How Creator-led TikTok Content Drives Beauty Brand Awareness

Click here to read the full article. Creator-led content is king on TikTok, new data shows. According to Tribe Dynamics, brands that favor creator-led content topped the firm’s EMV rankings on the social media site for the month of October.More from WWDThe Future Of Fashion Dinner with TikTok and ClearpayAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 In order to adapt to the fast-growing platform, top brands’ winning strategies are veering away from more straightforward sponsored content in favor of giving creators free rein. “The style of the content is vastly different from other platforms,” said Conor Begley, cofounder of Tribe Dynamics....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

How a Cancer Fight Led Former Bergdorf Exec Nelli Kim to Create Fashionable Orthopedic Shoes

Nelli Kim has been in the fashion industry for 20 years. But her journey to entrepreneurship began in 2014, on a volunteer trip to India. “I was really inspired by this idea of how can I do more and be of service to others, but doing what I know how to do. My gift is not to be a social worker or a doctor.” The retail veteran, who at the time was a VP and DMM of footwear at Bergdorf Goodman, followed that idea spark to first Anthropologie and then Caleres, where she began to learn about building and scaling a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

One Year Post-Acquisition, Seed Phytonutrients Plots Phase Two

Click here to read the full article. Seed Phytonutrients has plotted its next growth phase. The brand, which owner Karika Purohit Patel acquired from L’Oréal last year, is entering 2022 with rebranded products and packaging, plans for international expansion and a slew of new launches.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 “The brand was started as an incubator brand under the L’Oréal Group in 2018, and my family’s business, which is a beauty manufacturing business, was actually the formulating and manufacturing partner for all of the products,” Purohit Patel said. “I’ve been...
ECONOMY
WWD

Crystal-maker Baccarat Names Maggie Henriquez CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Baccarat, the 257-year-old French crystal-maker, has appointed Margareth “Maggie” Henriquez as its chief executive officer, effective April 1. Currently the CEO of Krug Champagne, Henriquez has more than 30 years of experience in top executive positions, leading brands from groups such as Moët Hennessy, Nabisco and Seagram, mainly in Latin America and France.More from WWDAmour Vert Taps Lily KwongLiebeskind Berlin Gets New ManagementTag Heuer Mulls New Direction The seasoned executive, who has been serving on Baccarat’s board of directors for more than seven years, will succeed Hervé Martin, who held the company’s CEO role...
BUSINESS
WWD

Alberto Morillas’ Mizensir Opens First Boutique

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a year of explosive growth for fragrance, a niche player is going bigger on brick-and-mortar. Mizensir, the brand founded by perfumer Alberto Morillas — the nose behind Calvin Klein‘s Ck One, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gio and others — has opened its first North America boutique in New York’s SoHo on Prince Street.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 As brick-and-mortar traffic gains momentum ahead of the holidays, Morillas’ goal was to create a space for consumers to experience the brand...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Maybelline Launches Cradle to Cradle-Certified ‘Green Edition’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. “Clean” beauty has gained a new competitor in the mass market — Maybelline New York. The L’Oréal-owned brand, which WWD reported is makeup’s largest brand, is launching a new collection of color cosmetics, called “Green Edition.” The products are vegan, and are formulated without parabens, petrolatum, formaldehyde, silicones, the preservative BHT and mineral oil, and promise to keep a minimum of 70 percent natural-origin ingredients.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series The debut assortment includes the Superdrop Tinted Oil, Balmy...
MAKEUP
aithority.com

BaishanCloud Officially Launches Serverless Product

BaishanCloud (Baishan), a leading independent edge cloud service provider in China, announced that it has officially launched its serverless product function@edge. The new product serves as an integral part of Baishan’s enhanced and unified serverless edge cloud platform geared towards providing faster, more secure, and more agile edge cloud services to global enterprise customers.
EDUCATION
WWD

WWD

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy