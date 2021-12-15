COVID: Marin Students Part Of Massive At-Home Test Experiment To Prevent Holiday Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID cases continue to spike statewide as more than 8,000 cases have been reported for two straight days. And as cases increase so does the wait at testing sites. “It’s awful,” said Rosealy Bermudez. She was among the thousands who waited for hours at Tropical Park for a COVID test. “We’ve been here for about 40 minutes already and look at the line we still have a long way to go,” added Bermudez. The lines at testing site across South Florida have exploded as the omicron variant cases continue to increase. Cardiologist Dr. Bernard Ashby says the variant is being transmitted a...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO