COVID: Marin Students Part Of Massive At-Home Test Experiment To Prevent Holiday Surge

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Despite the rise in new COVID-19 cases, air travelers do not appear to be scaling back their holiday plans.
The TSA reported screening more than two million passengers for the third straight day on Sunday.
At a busy Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, there were long lines and some said they were not worried about the quickly spreading omicron variant.
“I’m not worried,” said Manuel Carlo. “I got my booster today, I got double vaccinated, I wear my mask, you gotta stay safe, that’s it.”
Some travelers said the precautions were overkill.
“I’m vaccinated, so hopefully that protects me,” said Victoria Piota.
As...
