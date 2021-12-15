ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

COVID: Marin Students Part Of Massive At-Home Test Experiment To Prevent Holiday Surge

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Marin County students leave for the holiday break,...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

binghamtonhomepage.com

New York State to receive more at-home COVID tests for students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There is an increased demand for COVID testing. Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State will be receiving 10 million additional at-home tests, half of which will be here before the New Year. Two million of those tests will be going to school districts.
EDUCATION
Eyewitness News

COVID testing sites in state see surge in patients as holidays approach

(WFSB) - One reason more people are getting tested is because of holiday travel. Many people are looking to get tested as they travel to see friends and family. The testing site at Bradley Airport has been busy with people looking to get tested when they land and some people say they’ll likely get tested more then once while they’re here.
HARTFORD, CT
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Health Experts Look At How Omicron Could Impact Bay Area’s Collective Immunity

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) – Scientists know it’s more transmissible, but it appears to be less dangerous than delta. It may sound like a bit of a paradox, but health experts say omicron might be just the right variant to boost collective immunity. “Reading and listening to coverage about how much more contagious Omicron is than Delta,” said Katie Jagoe, arriving for a COVID-19 test in Pleasant Hill. “With the holidays, we’re planning on getting together with family.” The latest variant is driving a run on tests and canceling more than a few holiday parties. “Yes, we have, several,” said Chuck McCune of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Chicago

Nonprofit Takes Much-Anticipated Trip After Multiple Cancellations Caused By The Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — Blame COVID-19 for snuffing out so many dreams and happiness. But a suburban non-profit powered through and found a way to help many people take the dive, Literally. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas reports on a much-delayed scuba trip and how COVID still managed to rear its ugly head. “I love that bright sun.” This is a moment Chris Block dreamed of for two years. His first-time scuba diving since 2019. “It’s my favorite thing to do,” he said. He went on a trip to Mexico earlier this month with Diveheart -— a nonprofit that provides scuba diving experiences to people with disabilities. Chris...
CHARITIES
NBC Bay Area

At-Home COVID Tests Nearly Impossible to Find in Stores as Holidays Approach

Health departments say they're trying to figure out how to get more at-home COVID-19 tests out to the public as they're getting nearly impossible to find at many stores. Staff at a San Jose CVS said Monday that the few at-home tests they have left are now behind the counter to help limit the number each customer can buy.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Miami

Long Lines At Testing Sites As Omicron Cases Increase

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID cases continue to spike statewide as more than 8,000 cases have been reported for two straight days. And as cases increase so does the wait at testing sites. “It’s awful,” said Rosealy Bermudez. She was among the thousands who waited for hours at Tropical Park for a COVID test. “We’ve been here for about 40 minutes already and look at the line we still have a long way to go,” added Bermudez. The lines at testing site across South Florida have exploded as the omicron variant cases continue to increase. Cardiologist Dr. Bernard Ashby says the variant is being transmitted a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Vaccines, boosters encouraged to help prevent holiday surge

LOS ANGELES — “That’s the magic juice,” said registered nurse Chantil Arrington as she held up a tiny vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vial is where the process starts, with staff members prepping the doses to prepare for walk-up patients. The visit ends under Arrington’s recovery tent, where she gives out water bottles and Tootsie Pops.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Busy San Mateo Vaccination Clinic to Close Until Early January

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — As of Saturday afternoon, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported to the San Mateo County Health Department. However, evidence of the variant has been detected in the waste water, according to county health officials. Public health officials and experts across the Bay Area say the variant is spreading rapidly. “A booster dose as soon as you are eligible is essential to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, in a press release. “Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, a booster will increase your...
SAN MATEO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Unified students start winter break with home COVID test kits

San Diego Unified School District students are enjoying the start of winter break. Classes ended Friday for a fall semester that faced more COVID concerns and a continued search for a permanent superintendent. As a precaution, students were sent home with two COVID-19 rapid tests to self-test prior to returning...
SAN DIEGO, CA
roi-nj.com

Infinity BiologiX thrilled to be part of free at-home COVID test program

Infinity BiologiX CEO Robin Grimwood said she is thrilled the company has been selected to provide free at-home saliva tests for COVID-19 — a program that was announced earlier this week. IBX, which previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University in August 2020, made...
PUBLIC HEALTH

