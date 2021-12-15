ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

The heart of Christmas

By COLUMNIST LYNN GENDUSA
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fog settled in for the evening and a steady drizzle chilled my bones. While driving a short way home after visiting a friend, I noticed the Christmas lights on neighbors’ houses were blurred, and their decorations were barely visible through the dense air. In poor visibility, I navigated down the...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heart Of Christmas#Christmas Lights#Christmas Eve#Merry Christmas#Covid
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grateful hearts

POST FALLS — Leslie Orth knows of the need families are facing for the holidays. As executive director of the Post Falls Food Bank, she sees them coming in on a daily basis, some 500 a week. “What we hear constantly is 'My rent went up and food prices...
POST FALLS, ID
Awesome 92.3

If You Know Someone Who Needs It, The Sacred Heart Free Christmas Dinner is Back

The Sacred Heart High School has announced the dates for their free Christmas Dinner. It’s for the elderly, unemployed, and homeless of Pettis County on Friday, Dec. 24. The issue of homelessness isn't something we think about a lot here in Sedalia and Pettis County. We're a smaller town, and I know growing up that I thought that kind of thing happened to other people, people in the big cities. But it's real, and it's here. It might not be as dramatic as some of the depictions you see on TV and movies; a lot of homeless people are just folks who are living with relatives, going from house to house as they try to get back on their feet. In fact, most of the homeless nationwide are children; their families are working, but there was a setback with rent or the mortgage, and now they're living with friends or family.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Herald & Review

Watch now: Saturday brings ideal conditions for Christmas in the Heart of Charleston

CHARLESTON — Saturday night’s weather for the annual Christmas in the Heart of Charleston festival was ideal for celebrating the holidays. Those attending the holiday activities stood in long lines to partake in free, yet warm foods offered in booths around the downtown square. Booths were set up to serve hot chocolate, kettle corn, cookies, roasted chestnuts and other foods.
CHARLESTON, IL
Seacoast Current

Dartmouth Girl’s Surprise Christmas Parade Will Melt Your Heart

Christmas spirit was out and about in full effect for a little Dartmouth girl who restored complete faith in humanity. Three-year-old Ariya of Dartmouth was diagnosed with leukemia recently over the summer and immediately knew that the holidays were going to be a little different this year – as in nonexistent. A typical toddler would ask for toys, but not Ariya. She wanted one thing this Christmas: to have a parade pass by her house.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
Springfield News-Leader

Share Your Christmas: Kind-hearted family with illness and money problems looks for help

“I’m just struggling to get by,” this mom says. She goes on to explain the reasons she needs help providing Christmas gifts for the children. Earlier this year, the whole family was sick with COVID-19. It was an especially worrisome time because both Mom and Dad have health problems. Mom gets Social Security Disability and Dad works when his health permits. With this modest income, they were able to meet the basic household expenses and provide for their 8-year-old son. When it suddenly became necessary for two little nieces to have a secure home, Mom and Dad opened their hearts and home and welcomed the children.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Independent

13 best Christmas gifts for teenagers: Presents they’ll actually love to use

Just because they’re teenagers doesn’t mean Christmas need be any less magical. Time spent with family, eating plenty of delicious festive food and, of course, the presents will bring cheer and joy after what has been another tough year.Covid hasn’t been easy on people of any age but imagine having to navigate your teenage years during a global crisis. The pandemic has seen Gen Zers’ education disrupted, precious time with friends stripped away and their physical and mental health negatively affected.Despite the challenges, they have shown resilience and adapted, and they smashed it out of the park with record GCSE...
KIDS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Christmas in Canton rescheduled for Tuesday evening

Canton will present its annual “Christmas in Canton” celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at 130 E. Main St. in downtown Canton. The event was originally scheduled to take place last Friday, but was canceled due to the weather conditions. Activities during the event will include a visit with Santa Claus, a showing of "The Polar Express," which will be displayed outside, train rides through downtown Canton, a petting zoo, face painting, a balloon artist, inflatables, and a decorating cookie station.
CANTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy