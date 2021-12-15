The heart of Christmas

The Sacred Heart High School has announced the dates for their free Christmas Dinner. It’s for the elderly, unemployed, and homeless of Pettis County on Friday, Dec. 24. The issue of homelessness isn't something we think about a lot here in Sedalia and Pettis County. We're a smaller town, and I know growing up that I thought that kind of thing happened to other people, people in the big cities. But it's real, and it's here. It might not be as dramatic as some of the depictions you see on TV and movies; a lot of homeless people are just folks who are living with relatives, going from house to house as they try to get back on their feet. In fact, most of the homeless nationwide are children; their families are working, but there was a setback with rent or the mortgage, and now they're living with friends or family.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO