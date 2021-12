An Air Force member from Greeley is named Airman of the Year by the United Service Organization (USO). U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Ryan Daggett serves on the 8th Security Forces Squadron. The Greeley Tribune reports he won the top honor for saving a victim in a multi-vehicle wreck in Portugal, when he was serving there. Daggett is stationed in South Korea, where he supervises a team of 40 people. Daggett was also recognized for saving a fellow paratrooper, who became entangled during an exercise. He was one of just six service members to receive the USO award. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO