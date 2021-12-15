Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores efficient 25

Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have entered the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols, according to the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors had been smooth sailing so far this season, having just one player Precious Achiuwa enter COVID protocols due to a close contact. Unfortunately, that streak has come to an end as Siakam and Banton have been ruled out for Saturday night's game and will likely miss the next three games in isolation.
The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
Kyrie Irving has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols — less than 24 hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced he would be returning to the team part-time. The 29-year-old point guard has not played a single NBA game this season after being benched by the Nets over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
Kyrie Irving has been out of the rotation for the Brooklyn Nets for the majority of the year, due to his status as an unvaccinated player. However, that has changed recently, and it looks as though he will be returning relatively soon. It was recently reported that Kyrie Irving has...
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has opened up about his real thoughts on Isaiah Thomas’ promising NBA return. In the hope to temporarily fill a void in their squad, the Los Angeles Lakers have signed former NBA star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.
It was reported earlier on Thursday that Klay Thompson’s much-anticipated return to action has been slightly delayed. The Golden State Warriors no longer expect Thompson to make his season debut prior to Christmas — as originally anticipated — with December 28th penciled in as a new potential target date for the All-Star shooting guard.
Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
The Golden State Warriors look like a contender once again, and there's no question that they are a good team currently. With that being said, even contenders make midseason trades to improve. A player that the Golden State Warriors could potentially target in the trade market is Karl-Anthony Towns. Our...
The pressure seems to be high on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets who are left majorly short-handed as the Christmas Day bonanza is approaching. However, in their most recent matchup against the Joel Embiid led Philadelphia 76ers, the Barclays Center had another scary moment when Nicolas Claxton took a heavy fall, making even the players on the court worry about his safety. As a result of which both KD and Embiid came rushing in to check upon the concerned player.
NFL legend Frank Gore made his boxing debut Saturday against another newcomer to the sport in former NBA All-Star Deron Williams. And while Gore grew accustomed to contact over his 16 years in the NFL, he quickly learned the physical demands of combat sports are quite different. Williams threw a...
The Los Angeles Lakers' injury problems continued on Friday night when star big man Anthony Davis left the game with an apparent left knee injury during the team's 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis underwent an MRI on the knee and it revealed an MCL sprain, the team announced. Davis will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
With 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes wasn't too thrilled with himself. The quarterback had just thrown an interception that set the Chargers up with an easy touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-13 lead.
With how things are shaping up with the New York Knicks right now, it would not be surprising if this team ends up making some major moves prior to the trade deadline. It’s no secret that the Knicks are trying to find an exit strategy for their botched Kemba Walker experiment and at this point, New York reportedly has its eye on a former Sixth Man of the Year winner.
It’s getting close to Christmas and the Philadelphia 76ers still haven’t moved NBA All-Star Ben Simmons despite his continued absence from the team. It’s clear the 76ers have lofty aspirations when it comes to the potential return they seek in a trade involving Simmons. Rightfully so, considering he’s their only other All-Star aside from Joel Embiid and the team is limited on assets to acquire another standout.
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is putting together another solid season. Klay Thompson has even argued he’s having an All-Star season. But that’s another discussion. Wiggins is one of the Warriors’ most trusted players offensively and defensively. When it comes to Andre Iguodala, the trust he has...
Earlier this week, Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics are expected to listen to trade discussions surrounding Dennis Schröder. It makes sense. Schröder is entering the prime of his career and producing with the Celtics to the tune of 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He also signed a one-year contract in the offseason for just $5.89 million, and logic signals that he’s intending to turn that into a much larger payday next summer.
It was reported on Thursday that Klay Thompson will no longer be able to make his much-awaited debut for the Golden State Warriors before Christmas. On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Dubs are now targetting January as a potential return date for their All-Star shooting guard. It...
