NHL

Sabres beat Jets 4-2, snap seven-game winless streak

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen exchanged compliments after helping the Buffalo Sabres snap a seven-game winless streak. Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Tuesday night. Luukkonen stopped 32 shots as the Sabres began a three-game road trip. “He’s unbelievable,” Dahlin...

WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
Fresno Bee

July’s free agency pickups shine in Penguins 3-2 win against Sabres

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins’ pickups early in NHL free agency were mostly met with shrugs. When the market opened in July, they had only a little more than $7 million in cap space to spend. They split it up among a few unheralded forwards, notably Brock McGinn, Danton Heinen and Evan Rodrigues. Certainly not the caliber of signings that showed up on the ticker at the bottom of your television screen.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Penguins 2-1

A win tonight would give the Buffalo Sabres a perfect three-game road trip, having already stacked wins in Winnipeg and Minnesota. The opponent tonight is the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in a shootout

For the first time since Nov. 2019, the Sabres and Wild played a game against each other. The last matchup went Minnesota’s way; a 4-1 win at KeyBank Center. Tonight at Xcel Energy Center, it was the Sabres winning with a 3-2 shootout victory.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Fresno Bee

Jeannot scores in OT, short-handed Preds beat Blackhawks 3-2

Tanner Jeannot scored in overtime, Thomas Novak and Colton Sissons also scored, and the short-handed Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Friday night. The Predators won their seventh straight game and second in two nights despite having eight players in COVID-19 protocols. Defenseman Mark Borowiecki was ruled out following a positive test 90 minutes before faceoff.
NHL

