Top Asian News 9:01 a.m. GMT

The AP Interview: Karzai ‘invited’ Taliban to stop chaos

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban didn’t take the Afghan capital — they were invited, says the man who issued the invitation. In an Associated Press interview, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai offered some of the first insights into the secret and sudden departure of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani — and how he came to invite the Taliban into the city “to protect the population so that the country, the city doesn’t fall into chaos and the unwanted elements who would probably loot the country, loot shops.” When Ghani left, his security officials also left. Defense minister Bismillah Khan even asked Karzai if he wanted to leave Kabul when Karzai contacted him to know what remnants of the government still remained.

Afghan victims saddened US drone strike to go unpunished

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family in August said Tuesday they are frustrated and saddened that U.S. troops involved in the attack will not face disciplinary action. A hellfire missile had slammed into a car belonging to Zemerai Ahmadi, killing him and nine relatives, including seven children, in the chaotic final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. On Tuesday, three of Ahmadi’s brothers spoke of their loss, sitting just a few feet from where the missile struck Aug. 29. They said that to this day, they have heard nothing from Washington about financial compensation or when they would be evacuated from Afghanistan.

Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. She and her parents had long worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a lucrative gas field off the coast of southern Myanmar with a state-owned enterprise. But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Total gas field, known as Yadana. As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands have grown, the young woman joined others across Myanmar in a groundswell of support for targeted sanctions on oil and gas funds, the country’s single largest source of foreign currency revenue.

Cambodia’s foreign minister set to be ASEAN envoy to Myanmar

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday said he will appoint his country’s foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, to be the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ special envoy to Myanmar. Cambodia in October took over as the coming year’s chair of the 10-member regional bloc, which is referred to as ASEAN. Hun Sen earlier this month announced he will pay an official visit in January to military-ruled Myanmar, seeking to patch up the generals’ battered relationship with the group of nations. Myanmar has been in turmoil since its army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Journalist on Blinken trip to Asia tests positive for virus

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The State Department says a journalist accompanying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a trip to Britain and Southeast Asia has tested positive for COVID-19. Spokesman Ned Price said the journalist, one of 12 members of the traveling press corps on Blinken’s trip, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday in Malaysia. Neither Blinken, any of his senior staff or other members of the press corps have tested positive, according to Price. Blinken arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Tuesday from Jakarta, Indonesia, and still plans to make his final stop in Bangkok, Thailand, later Wednesday. He began his current journey in the English city of Liverpool, where he participated in a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting over the weekend.

Blinken says US weighing new sanctions on Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is weighing tough new sanctions on Myanmar to pressure the country’s military leaders to restore a democratic path interrupted by a February coup. Blinken said the situation in Myanmar in the 10 months since the coup had “gotten worse” with mass arrests and violence against protesters. And he said the administration is also looking “very actively” at designating ongoing repression against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim population as a “genocide.” “I think it’s going to be very important in the weeks and months ahead to look at what additional steps and measures we can take individually, collectively to pressure the regime to put the country back on a democratic trajectory,” Blinken said.

SKorea sets new virus record as officials plan restrictions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Halting its steps toward normalcy, South Korea will clamp down on social gatherings and cut the hours of some businesses to fight a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus that has led to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Prime Minster Kim Boo-kyum confirmed the government’s intent to restore stricter social distancing measures during a virus meeting on Wednesday as the country set another new one-day record in infections with 7,850 cases, the fourth time this month the daily tally exceeded 7,000. The country’s death toll is now 4,456 after 70 virus patients died in the past 24 hours, while a record 964 patients were in critical or serious condition.

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze. The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall. At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities. Firefighters had used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building.

French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage. François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France’s Parliament, is leading the latest delegation’s visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials. “We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake for our countries,” de Rugy told reporters at the airport.

Myanmar gems industry targeted in push for sanctions

BANGKOK (AP) — Human rights activists are lobbying major jewelers to stop buying gems sourced in Myanmar as a way to exert pressure on Myanmar’s military leaders by limiting profits from the country’s lucrative mining industry. A report by the group Global Witness released Wednesday outlines how the army is involved in gemstone mining despite a moratorium on new licenses put in place before the military seized power on Feb. 1, ousting the government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. It comes as legislation is pending in the U.S. Congress, the Burma Act of 2021, which would prohibit all U.S.