Norwood Library grateful for its supporters

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of the Norwood Public Library just completed a very successful Holiday Book and Bake Sale. We would like to send a large edition sized thank...

IMLS Grant Supports Library Pandemic Reflections Project

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Library Communication Services | 405-744-7331 | lib-pub@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Library recently received a federal award for nearly $50,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ American Rescue Plan grant program. The grant will fund the Library’s oral history project titled “Impressions from the Pandemic: Oklahomans Reflect on COVID-19,” and was one of only five awards made to Oklahoma organizations out of the 390 total awards from this program.
Cape Gazette

Mountaire commits support to Selbyville library building fund

The Selbyville Public Library board of commissioners announced that Mountaire Farms has made the first major financial commitment toward the new library building project. To meet the educational and cultural needs of the growing community, the board of commissioners hired Becker Morgan Group to design a state-of-the-art library facility that will provide space for expanded collections and programs, private study rooms, public meeting areas and more. The new library will retain the vibrant history of the existing location, and ensure a warm and welcoming environment to enhance patrons’ and community members’ educational and recreational experiences. It will be a place that serves as a community hub, a central meeting place, and a location that provides information, resources, and fun for the children and adults of the library district for years to come.
SELBYVILLE, DE
Forsyth County News

Library honors its longest-serving volunteer

Almost 50 people gathered at the Cumming Library on Nov. 30 to honor Bruce Koehler on his 30-year anniversary as a shelving volunteer for Forsyth County Public Library. Guests included current and former co-workers, library patrons and many friends. Formerly an arbitrator who handled labor negotiations and litigation for Norfolk...
CUMMING, GA
Support the community while shopping the Friends of the Library store

Store is located inside the Paso Robles City Library lobby and is tax-free. – The Paso Robles Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Gift Store in the library lobby is full of unique gift ideas and stocking stuffers for holiday giving. Many organizations sell products that benefit different causes, and all the money spent in the store benefits the many programs that make the library such a vital resource for Paso Roblans of all ages. The shop is also tax-free.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Kaitlyn
Carnegie Library Museum in Perry To Open Its Doors Again

For one local Perry museum, the pandemic has kept its doors closed, but thanks to a new agreement the plans are to reopen soon. Perry Library Director Mary Murphy says the Carnegie Library Museum has been closed since early 2020 but a new agreement approved by the Perry City Council, that has the City of Perry, Perry Library and Fullhart/Carnegie Charitable Trust, DBA Hometown Heritage working together, seeks to open the doors again soon.
PERRY, IA
Bank president grateful for ‘Christmas tree’ support

When the Chamber of Commerce decided to look for someone new to organize the Frasier Fir Tree Lighting a couple years ago, a small group of us gathered in the chamber conference room to discuss a vision. The vision was to move the event from Tuesday night to a Saturday night and make an event that would highlight our wonderful downtown area. While we were able to add some color to the tree and wrap the lights on the tree in 2020, COVID held us back. On November 20, 2021 we were able to make that vision a reality. The event this year drew between 1,000-3,000 people to the event. Many of those moved over to the Covered Bridge Park to take part in the Candy Cane Quest, where 4,000 candy canes were found in approximately 15 minutes.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
A little Christmas for Norwood Head Start kids

Norwood American Legion Post 68 recently donated Christmas stockings to 20 students at Norwood Head Start. This year, the program entertains 20 children and Head Star continues to accept new students. Call 315-742-2990 if you are interested in their program for your child. Pictured is Legion Commander Elaine A Saarinen with Head Start Family Advocate Leann Kinne. Submitted Photo.
NORWOOD, NY
Festive fire truck in Norwood

The Norwood Fire Department is ready for the holiday season with its trucks properly decorated for the season. ‘We wanna take the time and wish everyone a Happy Holidays,’ said Chief Harold Loomis. Photo submitted by Harold Loomis.
NORWOOD, NY
#Norwood Library
Oswego Alliance Church offers free Christmas dinner

OSWEGO - For the second year in a row, Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Christmas dinner on Friday, Dec. 24. They will deliver meals on Christmas Eve by noon. The dinner will consist of scalloped potatoes, ham, peas and carrots, fruit salad and Christmas cookies. Dinners will be available to the first 200 people who sign up. This is open to anyone in the Oswego City School District.
RELIGION
Postwood Park in Potsdam could receive ARPA-funded makeover

POTSDAM — The town of Potsdam is considering investing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act into Postwood Park. The park and its beach are situated along the Raquette River in the hamlet of Hannawa Falls. “We looked at Postwood Park as an ideal location to put some funding...
LIFESTYLE
Family overwhelmed, grateful for community’s support

• The Christmas rush is on — are you ready? Christmas changes as you get older; we don’t get to write a letter to Santa to say we have been good this year and ask for toys, clothes, new Nintendo or PlayStation. Instead of writing a letter to Santa, we tend to be more realistic in our wish list — a happy and loving family, good health, and a safe world for our children and grandchildren. The season has a different meaning for each age. I love the excitement of children with their enthusiasm...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Politics
Davenport Public Library Announces Kanopy Joining Its Digital Offerings

The Davenport Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of Kanopy to our digital offerings. Kanopy provides access to movies that can be streamed on-demand. Feature films, classic movies, foreign films and documentaries can be viewed. Kanopy Kids has a selection of educational and entertainment content for children ages 2-8. Parental controls may be set up. Many of The Great Courses can be subscribed to, as well. Once you start a Great Course, you have 30 days to complete it.
DAVENPORT, IA
Kenosha Public Library continues its jam-packed December calendar

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Holiday songs that transport us...
KENOSHA, WI
Parents Magazine

Crate & Kids Is Supporting Young Changemakers Through Its Kid Activist Program

These days, there are many stories of kids, like environmental activists Autumn Peltier and Mari "Little Miss Flint" Copeny, that show young people aren't just aware of the state of the world, they're ready to make it better. But it's not enough for us to just be inspired by their efforts. Adults and the organizations they support need to dedicate more resources—like time, space, and money—to supporting young people as they take on global issues.
Looking Backward Dec. 19

Dec. 19, 2011: Massena Memorial Hospital’s board of managers voted 11-1 Monday night to approve additional security equipment for the hospital. The $19,535 will pay for new surveillance cameras and related software, lock down buttons and pendants staff can push to directly contact the Massena Police Department. Security came to the forefront following incidents at the hospital last month.
CONGRESS

