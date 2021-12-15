Norwood Library grateful for its supporters

When the Chamber of Commerce decided to look for someone new to organize the Frasier Fir Tree Lighting a couple years ago, a small group of us gathered in the chamber conference room to discuss a vision. The vision was to move the event from Tuesday night to a Saturday night and make an event that would highlight our wonderful downtown area. While we were able to add some color to the tree and wrap the lights on the tree in 2020, COVID held us back. On November 20, 2021 we were able to make that vision a reality. The event this year drew between 1,000-3,000 people to the event. Many of those moved over to the Covered Bridge Park to take part in the Candy Cane Quest, where 4,000 candy canes were found in approximately 15 minutes.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO