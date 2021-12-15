Norwood Library grateful for its supporters

The Selbyville Public Library board of commissioners announced that Mountaire Farms has made the first major financial commitment toward the new library building project. To meet the educational and cultural needs of the growing community, the board of commissioners hired Becker Morgan Group to design a state-of-the-art library facility that will provide space for expanded collections and programs, private study rooms, public meeting areas and more. The new library will retain the vibrant history of the existing location, and ensure a warm and welcoming environment to enhance patrons’ and community members’ educational and recreational experiences. It will be a place that serves as a community hub, a central meeting place, and a location that provides information, resources, and fun for the children and adults of the library district for years to come.
