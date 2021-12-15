Gable Steveson’s Brother Makes An Appearance On WWE NXT

There were apparently some last-minute changes made to the scripts for both the live and taped editions of SmackDown this week, according to Fightful Select. Their report indicates that the main event segment on last night’s episode where Roman Reigns ended up firing Paul Heyman and brawling with Brock Lesnar wasn’t what was originally planned as the finale. Instead, the tag team match of The Usos vs. The New Day was supposed to main event the night, which ended up booked just before the main event segment. The show went off the air with “The Head of the Table” laid out from an F-5 delivered by Brock Lesnar.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO