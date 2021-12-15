ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Gable Steveson’s Brother Makes An Appearance On WWE NXT

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGable Steveson’s brother, Bobby Steveson, made a brief appearance during a backstage segment on tonight’s NXT. Bobby was seen sitting alongside Bron Breakker, who told Grayson Waller in a backstage segment that he was no...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Hannibal Comments On Violent Stabbing Of Referee Lando DelToro

After a week of criticism, calls for him to be charged and one video statement later made private on YouTube, Canadian pro wrestler Hannibal posted another YouTube video (this time public) to address the incident at World Class Pro Wrestling’s Irvin, Texas show last week where he stabbed referee Lando Deltoro several times in the head with a metal spike.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Changes Were Reportedly Made To WWE SmackDown Friday Afternoon

There were apparently some last-minute changes made to the scripts for both the live and taped editions of SmackDown this week, according to Fightful Select. Their report indicates that the main event segment on last night’s episode where Roman Reigns ended up firing Paul Heyman and brawling with Brock Lesnar wasn’t what was originally planned as the finale. Instead, the tag team match of The Usos vs. The New Day was supposed to main event the night, which ended up booked just before the main event segment. The show went off the air with “The Head of the Table” laid out from an F-5 delivered by Brock Lesnar.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: WWE NXT UK Star Gets Married

Current WWE NXT UK World Champion Ilja Dragunov took to Twitter and posted a picture from his wedding that occurred yesterday, December 17. As seen below, Ilja is caressing his bride’s face as the two lean in close to one another. The brand Ilja represents as world champion, NXT...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Names The Most “Valuable Female” He Ever Hired With WWE

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross reveals who he believes is the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as the Head of Talent Relations in the 90s. The former WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how happy he was to see this female wrestler end up in the Hall with him because of her contributions to the business.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Liv Morgan Tries To Ambush Becky Lynch Ahead Of WWE Day 1

WWE shared an exclusive video of Liv Morgan attempting to ambush Becky Lynch while training for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. In the video, Morgan thinks that she’s attacking the WWE RAW Women’s Champion with a kendo stick, but it’s not actually her. The real Lynch then...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Beidelschies#Brooks Nxt
mmanews.com

PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27

PFL light heavyweight prospect Jordan Young has died at the age of 27, as announced by his gym American Top Team on Sunday. Young’s cause of death is currently unclear. Young was a former Bellator fighter that had recently seemed to find his footing with the PFL. ATT posted...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Brock Lesnar Spotted Out Of Character In Rare Public Appearance

In a new photo that has surfaced on social media, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar can be seen dancing with a friend and having a blast. The identity of Lesnar’s dancing partner is unknown. This past Friday on SmackDown, Lesnar laid out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with two F5s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Natalya Comments On Charlotte Flair’s Position In WWE

Natalya has recently spoken to the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood where she talked about Charlotte Flair. The SmackDown star admitted that the Queen is in a hard spot right now as she has achieved so much. “Charlotte Flair, I think it’s a tough spot because there’s only so...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

ROH’s COO Addresses Rumor That The Company Is Shutting Down

This Monday’s episode of the ROHStrong Podcast is set to have Ring of Honor’s Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff appear to discuss all the details about the company’s hiatus. The host of the podcast, Kevin Eck, has released several quotes from the upcoming episode. This includes Koff...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Supershow Results From Rockford (12/18): Roman Reigns, King Woods In Action

WWE held a Supershow Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois. During the show, King Woods, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos. Also during the show, Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.
WWE
92.9 THE LAKE

WWE Legend Mick Foley Scheduled to Make Appearance in Lafayette

WWE fans will like this one. Lafayette Comedy has announced that Mick Foley will be part of their show on February 9, 2022, at Club 337. The hardcore WWE Legend has given up the wrestling gear for the microphone and stage, and now his show "The Nice Day Tour” is coming to Lafayette, La.
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Adam Pearce's status

Since his return to WWE Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the fundamental stars for the Stamford-based company and especially for the Friday Night Smackdown roster. The wrestler is holding an exciting battle and storyline with current Tribal Chief and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have already competed...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Digital Media Championship To Be Defended At Terminus Event

It’s been announced via social media that Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace will be defending her title against Kiera Hogan at next month’s Terminus event. This show, Terminus’ first legitimate event, will be happening at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. It was also announced yesterday the Impact World Champion Moose will be going one-on-one with Alex Coughlin in what appears to be a non-title match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Street Fight Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

After a tag team match between The Grizzled Young Veterans and The Creed Brothers was announced on Sunday, another bout has been announced for tomorrow’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. The show will feature a Street Fight match between former allies Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, which might be...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy