As we enter into the week of Christmas, travelers from across the Midwest will make the pilgrimage back 'home' for the holidays. If those travelers are heading North or South along I-35 during the evening, they will be treated once again to Jerry's Tree, shining brightly into the night, offering up a beacon of hope for those weary travelers as we once again face gathering for the holidays amid rising cases of COVID-19, and still in a pandemic.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO