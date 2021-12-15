ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

West Virginia marks one year since COVID-19 vaccine availability

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary since West Virginia started administering the first COVID-19 vaccines, and despite early successes at getting shots into the arms of seniors and vulnerable West Virginians, the state struggles to get more people vaccinated. “We’ve still got a lot of work to...

State
West Virginia State
coloradohometownweekly.com

One-quarter of Colorado’s 10,000 COVID deaths came after vaccines were widely available, Polis declared health emergency over

More than one in four people who have died of COVID-19 in Colorado lost their battle after vaccines were widely available, the state lifted nearly all pandemic health restrictions and Gov. Jared Polis declared the public health emergency was over. Colorado surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week, but more...
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: As Christmas Approaches, Avg. Positivity Rate Dips Below Line Of High Risk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news from Moderna that a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 3,397 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 45 deaths. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 9.6%, which is now below the line the state considers “high risk,” although still well into the zone designated for “caution.” There are also a reported 60.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin officials, health systems recognize one-year mark of COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials recognized the one-year mark Tuesday since the very first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the state. UW Health Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert was the very first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Schubert says vaccines have allowed schools to return to in-person learning, families and friends have been able to come together and the medical community has learned more about vaccines. These are all things that give her hope.
WISCONSIN STATE
WPG Talk Radio

‘Boost NJ Day’ Marks One-year Anniversary of COVID Vaccine Rollout

One year ago Wednesday, on Dec. 15, 2020, in Newark, University Hospital nurse Maritza Beniquez became the first person in New Jersey to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, according to the state's dashboard, more than 7 million people who live, work, or study in New Jersey have gotten at least one vaccine dose, with 6.3 million considered "fully vaccinated" by the federal standard of two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's shots, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Chicago

Indiana Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated. The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Vermont according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Omicron variant is the latest mutation of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant is said to spread more easily and faster than the Delta variant. According to the CDC, vaccines are the best defense in a continued effort to prevent COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against the Omicron variant. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts are advising individuals to get fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible, wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth in indoor and outdoor public settings, and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
INDIANA STATE
Weirton Daily Times

West Virginia preparing for more omicron cases

CHARLESTON — One case of the omicron variant of COVID has been reported in West Virginia, and state officials are bracing for more. Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID czar, made the announcement near the start of Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID briefing with state reporters on Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Omicron variant found in West Virginia

CHARLESTON – West Virginia officials announced Thursday morning that one case of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in the state. State coronavirus “czar” Dr. Clay Marsh made that announcement during Gov. Jim Justice’s Thursday COVID briefing. Marsh said he had just learned of that discovery from the Centers for Disease Control and wanted to inform the public immediately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
