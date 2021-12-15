ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche defeats Ryan Reaves, NY Rangers to extend winning streak to five games

By Mike Chambers
The Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe play of the game might have been during a stoppage in play on Tuesday night at an electric Ball Arena. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid dropped New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves in a fight before Colorado downed the Blueshirts 4-2 to extend its winning streak to five games — a...

