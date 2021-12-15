Man injured in shooting in West Price Hill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with three felonies for allegedly firing a shotgun at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and injuring him after a short chase Friday night in Springfield. 37 year old Justin Jackman of Bolivar, was charged Saturday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm following his arrest about eight hours after he exchanged gunfire with the trooper. The trooper, Colton Beck, was seriously injured when he was struck by the shotgun blast in the head and chest, but officials said he was in stable condition Saturday morning.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO