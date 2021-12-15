ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man injured in shooting in West Price Hill

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly quadruple shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man to death and grazing a woman and three girls with gunfire in a June shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood. Antonio Baldwin, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

Police investigating deadly shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Millvale Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at an apartment building on Millvale Court near South Cumminsville around 7 a.m. One man, 45-year-old Geno Cunningham, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.
MILLVALE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
cbslocal.com

Man Critically Injured In Parkway Gardens Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured Monday in a shooting in the Parkway Gardens development. At 1:50 p.m., the 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he got into a fight with another man who shot him multiple times, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WTVM

Man injured following Victory Dr. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot on Victory Drive Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene in the Victory Plaza shopping center, which includes Dollar General, around 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the shooting victim was alert and talking; however, his condition is unknown.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wkrc
WKRC

Police chase robbery suspect through Springfield Twp. yards

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A robbery suspect was arrested after a chase through people's yards Wednesday. A man robbed the Sunoco station on Winton Road at gunpoint. Police were able to identify Jordan Waller as a suspect from surveillance video. Officers tracked down Waller who they say took off....
CINCINNATI, OH
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Missouri Man Charged With Shooting, Injuring State Trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with three felonies for allegedly firing a shotgun at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and injuring him after a short chase Friday night in Springfield. 37 year old Justin Jackman of Bolivar, was charged Saturday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm following his arrest about eight hours after he exchanged gunfire with the trooper. The trooper, Colton Beck, was seriously injured when he was struck by the shotgun blast in the head and chest, but officials said he was in stable condition Saturday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
WKRC

Man robs Franklin gas station at gunpoint

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Franklin. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on State Route 123. Police say a Black man in his 30s to 40s wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, and blue medical mask entered the gas station and demanded money at gun point.
FRANKLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelakemurraynews.net

West Columbia man to be charged in shooting death

A West Columbia man is accused of shooting a man to death last month. Mark Anthony Festus Scheibler, 46, will be charged with murder, arson and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. “Based on evidence investigators collected and interviews detectives conducted with witnesses, Scheibler...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
fox35orlando.com

Man injured in overnight shooting in Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a person was shot overnight. It happened along West Landstreet Road just before 1 a.m. Deputies say the victim is expected to recover. At this point no suspect information has been released. Check back for updates.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WKRC

Driver killed after crashing into a retaining wall in West Price Hill

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a driver was killed in a crash in West Price Hill Sunday. Investigators say David Yarbrough, 60, was driving north on Sunset Avenue at about 6:30 when he went through the intersection at Queen City Avenue and struck a concrete retaining wall.
ACCIDENTS
WLWT 5

Former football star killed in East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — A former high school football standout was shot and killed overnight in Cincinnati’s East Price Hill neighborhood. Gianni Rudolph, 19, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Purcell Avenue. While at Taft High School, Rudolph was a star receiver and cornerback for the Senators....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy