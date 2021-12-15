ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statement

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after new U.S. data showed inflation...

CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
STOCKS
KEYT

Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower amid concern about the coronavirus’s latest variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated at the start of a trading week that will be shortened by the Christmas holiday. Wall Street fell Friday as traders took money off the table after the Fed indicated it would fight inflation by speeding up withdrawal of economic stimulus. The spread of the omicron variant has fueled fear that renewed curbs on business and travel might worsen supply chain disruptions and fuel inflation. The U.S. government warned Sunday of a possible surge of “breakthrough infections” due to Americans traveling for the Christmas and New Year holidays.
WORLD
Reuters

World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World share markets were mixed on Thursday, with European shares rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global markets struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Stocks Mixed ahead of the Fed

FTSE -0.31% at 7204. US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today. Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian equity indices trade mixed after Fed decision

Asia Market Update: Asian equity indices trade mixed after Fed decision; AU jobs data beat ests, AU yield curve flattened; European central bank decisions due later today (including BOE and ECB). General trend. - Will the current pace of Aussie job gains be sustained going forward?. - RBA Gov Lowe...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH

