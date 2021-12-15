ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSC’s Aidan Ripp to compete in U.S. Nordic Olympic trials

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAidan Ripp has reached a milestone for himself and for his school, Paul Smith’s College. Ripp, a sophomore from Cloquet, Minnesota, will participate in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Nordic Combined in Lake Placid on Christmas Eve. Ripp, a competitor in Nordic combined, qualified in Beijing, China...

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

