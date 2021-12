CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area is settling into a very December-like pattern, though it will remain very dry. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 22 degrees. Sunday will be sunny. High temperatures will reach 35 degrees. Expect mostly clear skies for the week. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.

