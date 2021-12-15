ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Prada and AspenX Team Up for Capsule of Performance Wear Inspired by Aspen

By Booth Moore
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdImS_0dN9Crg000

Click here to read the full article.

AspenX , the premium retail and experiential brand launched this month by the Aspen Skiing Company, operator of the Aspen/Snowmass resort complex, has collaborated with Prada on a capsule collection.

Launching today, the six-piece range of performance outerwear mixes Prada Linea Rosso’s Extreme-Tex waterproof layer, with Graphene padding to regulate body temperature, and distinctive graphic black-and-white designs by artist Paula Crown.

More from WWD

There are two men’s jackets, two women’s jackets and two sweatshirt styles, priced from $1,970 to $5,400.

Crown is a principal in the Aspen Skiing Company, oversees the art-filled Little Nell Hotel, and created the AspenX concept that launched earlier this year with branded skiwear, a private club and exclusive experiences.

The Prada co-branded product collaboration is the first of more to come, she said.

“I’ve always been a Prada fangirl, and as we were thinking of potential companies to reach out to, they aligned with a lot of our values — they are family-owned, long-term-oriented, they believe in excellence. They had style and body knowledge and to add to what we had on the performance side.”

She reached out to Prada heir apparent Lorenzo Bertelli, and although they still haven’t met in person, they worked on the collaboration across time zones. “They sent prototypes of their ski line and we had our pros try them out. It was this great conversation about what worked on a warm day, cool day, snow day, then we sent feedback and we created this line.”

In addition to selling at AspenX’s e-commerce, the capsule will be available in the 1,200-square-foot AspenX store launching Dec. 20 at Gondola Plaza. The space will feature private label and co-branded product, a food and beverage concept and high-end ski rental service.

The specialized AspenX concept emerges at a time when luxury retail continues to flock to the Colorado resort area, and outdoor clothing has become an important luxury category.

While Aspen, which celebrates 75 years in 2021, has always blended an appreciation for arts and culture and the outdoors, there has been a noticeable shift in what visitors to the resort are looking for in the way of shopping, said Crown, a longtime resident.

“Ten years ago you didn’t see performance streetwear around Aspen, but now you’ll see someone wearing The North Face x Gucci. But you also have a core of extreme athletes who are going to be wearing things that perform well on the half pipe at the X Games,” she said. “It’s that vital mix that makes it interesting.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Gladstn London, Milliner Justin Smith Dream Up an Innovative Hat Bag

Click here to read the full article. British leather accessories brand Gladstn London has teamed with Hollywood milliner Justin Smith to solve what is, arguably, a niche problem: how to transport large, wide-brimmed hats with style and ease, without resorting to the traditional round, or hexagonal, box. The result is The Hat Bag, a soft-sided suitcase style with a wedge shape made from linen with a leather handle, shoulder strap and base. It is lightweight, has a large internal pocket for protecting brims and can accommodate one or more hats, such as the white, wide-brimmed style that Smith designed for Amal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tracey Meyers

Citizens of Humanity Talks Holiday Dressing, Denim Market Dynamics. The brand discusses the evolving denim consumer, current holiday looks and what's coming up for spring 2022. By. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms...
APPAREL
WWD

Alaïa Debuts Swimwear

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to imagine a brand more well-suited to designing swimsuits than Azzedine Alaïa. The King of Cling, Alaïa died in 2017, having defined body-conscious style in the 1980s and ‘90s supermodel era, when he famously designed Stephanie Seymour’s wedding dress — and maid-of-honor Naomi Campbell’s, too.More from WWDAlaïa RTW Spring 2022Exhibitions Spotlights Peter Lindbergh's Work With Azzedine AlaïaPhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign Alaïa’s new creative director Pieter Mulier is bringing the house’s sexy sculpting styles and hole-punched leather corsetry to a new body-confident generation, including Zendaya, who wore his first-collection burgundy knit crop top and feathered fishtail skirt to the “Dune” premiere in September. Now, just in time for winter getaways, Mulier has debuted his first swimwear. The collection, $590 to $850 at Net-a-porter, Neiman Marcus and Alaïa’s e-commerce, includes sculpting high-cut one-pieces and high-waisted two-pieces with hole-punched and eyelet details, as well as swimming skirts and boleros that look as good in the water as out.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Public Enemy Launches Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself. Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
InsideHook

Zegna Embraces the Unexplored in Mountaineering-Inspired Activewear Capsule

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Typically, the association of “Zegna” and “suit up” evokes images of luxurious bespoke tailoring, but in their newest capsule, part of the “Our Road, Beyond Boundaries” campaign, the Italian design house is swapping the double-breasted suits for ultra-technical activewear, carefully crafted with mountaineering and winter sports in mind. The multi-piece capsule features apparel, accessories and footwear, and releases in conjunction with the Zegna logo, part of a broader rebrand under Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Kiko Kostadinov to Launch Special Capsule Collection at London Pop-Up Store

Kiko Kostadinov has announced that it will be opening its first-ever direct-to-consumer experience in the form of a pop-up shop in Soho, London later this month. While the menswear collection is available at various other London retailers such as Dover Street Market, the designer brand has never ventured into offering its own experience. In celebration of this, Kostadinov has worked with local suppliers and end-of-roll fabrics to create a capsule collection in very limited quantities to be sold at the shop.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspenx Team#The Aspen Skiing Company#Crown#Little Nell Hotel#Aspenx S E Commerce
hypebeast.com

Albino & Preto Teams up With Native Sons for a "Spirit" Eyewear Capsule

Following its latest team-up with STASH, Albino & Preto has now collaborated with Native Sons on a capsule collection. The special “Spirit” eyewear range focuses on the Spirit sunglasses, a newer and popular silhouette by Native Sons designed for “Soul Protection.” Handcrafted in Japan, the solid frames are constructed of cellulose acetate, a non-petroleum-based thermoplastic, for a flexible yet rugged frame. Additionally, plant-based and hypoallergenic, the collaboration is developed conscious of the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

GOAT and Noah Partner for Mountaineering-Inspired Capsule

Fresh from working with Keith Haring recently, Noah has now presented a new collaboration with GOAT. The collection is heavily influenced by 1970s mountaineering — giving the range its “Mountain Goat” name — with a focus on materiality and a new approach to durability. Eschewing the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

ASPENX and Prada Release Eco-Friendly Technical Ski Wear Collection

Has just released its technical ski wear collaboration with ASPENX. Arriving in the form of a versatile hoodie, a thermal jacket, and an extreme cold ski and snowboard jacket, the collection is made with eco-sustainable practices and features details like techno piqué, post-consumer recycled polyester fibers and elastane, waxed zippers, and heat-sealed sections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Pestle & Mortar Clothing Fires Up the Barbie With StreetX for BBQ Capsule

Malaysia’s Pestle & Mortar Clothing are enjoying the warm weather with Perth-based streetwear label StreetX as they come together for a cookout-inspired capsule collection. The capsule is comprised of six pieces, with T-shirts that celebrate friendly gatherings, a Coleman stainless steel grill, and a set of BBQ tools. “With similar brand DNA in always taking pride in our culture, lifestyles and being part of communities that are influenced by sports and the great outdoors, this collaborative process felt more like two friends coming together to create and celebrate something we love,” explains PMC founder Hugh Koh. “Other than being a favorite Australian pastime, barbecuing has been a cornerstone of PMC’s celebrations throughout the years from collection launches to our Smashing Weekend parties.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
hiconsumption.com

KITH Links Up With adidas Terrex for a 36-Piece Colorado-Inspired Capsule

Genuine question: is there any brand that Ronnie Fieg hasn’t sought out for collaboration? In the past 10 years since Kith’s humble, New York-based origin story, the brand has not failed to come together and deliver on countless joint efforts. Having worked with adidas’ outdoor-ready Terrex sub-brand in the past, it only seemed right to come back for yet another frigid winter with a wide array of chic gear. With a variety of cold-weather pieces to choose from, there’s little room for error with the brands’ latest collab.
ASPEN, CO
WWD

Exploring Opportunities for Italian Artistic Perfumery Brands

Click here to read the full article. Changes in consumer preferences due to a global pandemic have put a spotlight on consumer wellness and redefining the luxury experience. Consumers are also seeking out new experiences and trying new brands while demanding more sustainable products. It was within this context that WWD and Beauty Inc teamed up with the ITA and Esxence, the Art Perfumery Event, to present “Insights Into Artistic Perfumery,” a digital session showcasing the Italian fragrance market and its unique offerings.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Allison Collins,...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Coach to Offer NFTs of Animals From Holiday Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Count Coach as the latest fashion brand to jump into the NFT arena. On Friday, the New York-based brand will launch its first collection of NFTs, featuring eight of the animals in the Snow City digital game that it recently launched for the holiday season. This promotion is the finale in Coach’s celebration of its 80th year in business and will be revealed on its Twitter page at noon.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018Front Row at Coach RTW Spring 2018 The 80 pieces of digital art will include...
PETS
Footwear News

The 18 Best Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Every Style and Budget

Slip-on sneakers are the type of shoe that defy style boundaries. Any type of fashion preference, from the truly functional to the downright chic, can work with a slip-on sneaker. That’s because the shoe is a simple silhouette —universal, even — made special by its materials, structures, and details. It is all about finding the right slip-on for your own style. Shoes that are easy to get on and off are especially good for leaving near the door when you need to go on a quick errand—a standby for activities a slip-on sneaker thrives in. But that’s not all slip-on sneakers...
APPAREL
WWD

From Fashion to Food, Bạn Bè Founder Talks Projects

Click here to read the full article. One-hit wonders are a thing of the past for many creatives and Doris Hồ-Kane is no exception. In addition to having the booming bakery Bạn Bè, she recently collaborated with the magazine Cherry Bombe for limited-edition sweets, is working on a book about the Asian diaspora and aims to open a noncirculating library to extend her research to others. Several years ago Hồ-Kane started 17.21 Women, a photography curation project about Asian women.More from WWDFendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosSweetbriar Fires Up in New YorkInside The Mary Lane, the New West Village Restaurant...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bielo Celebrates the Power of Craft

Click here to read the full article. Nestled among the uplands in the outskirts of Barcelona, the La Llacuna village is home to one of Europe’s leading knitwear ateliers, founded by the Puig Romeu family. Capitalizing on the company’s craftsmanship expertise, which blends the know-how of Catalonia-based artisans with traditional knitting techniques imported from Japan, the family’s youngest member Josep Puig Romeu established his highly curated, luxury brand called Bielo.More from WWDLooks From Michaela BuergerJil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 It celebrates the power of craft via delicate and timeless knitted pieces for both men and women. The result is a collection filled with easy pieces with an organic feel and fresh look, seen in color-blocked fluffy crop tops and vests, ribbed knit bike shorts and even colorful socks, to be worn with sandals and brogues. A range of affordable beach-ready crochet bags seem like the perfect excuse for a winter escape somewhere sunny and warm. The collection is available at the brand’s online store as well as at select stockists including Chicago’s Ikram and New York’s Lydia Rodrigues Collection and Assembly in the U.S. and Isetan in Japan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

fragment design Links Up With RAMIDUS for a Holiday Capsule

Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design has reunited with RAMIDUS for a holiday-inspired capsule. The capsule features fragment design’s signature tote bags in multicolored plaid prints that come in blue and brown colorways. Coming in medium, large and extra-large options, the bags feature a red single tape handle with both brand names in white. Elsewhere in the collection are small decorative trays that feature the same plaid patterns. Both pieces in the collection were constructed using a sublimation transfer printing method to boost color and prevent ink cracking.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy