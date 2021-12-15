ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

William Shatner Partners With Brookstone

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qyBK_0dN9CjrQ00

Click here to read the full article.

Space travelers abound from billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos , Richard Branson and Zozotown founder Yusaku Maezawa to former NFL player and TV commentators like Michael Strahan. William Shatner is also in that club and Brookstone has lined him up for a yearlong partnership.

Better known as Star Trek’s “Captain Kirk,” Shatner’s career is all about space for generations of fans. In October, he was part of the Bezos-bankrolled Blue Origin NS-18 suborbital flight, making the 90-year-old the oldest person to go to space. The four-person voyage in the New Shepherd capsule was reportedly a $5.5 billion project. Their 11-minute mission will be the subject of Amazon Prime’s documentary “Shatner in Space,” which debuts Wednesday.

More from WWD

That coincides with today’s unveiling of Brookstone’s digital campaign starring Shatner called “Brookstone…Out of This World.” The 90-year-old will appear in digital advertising and social media campaigns as well as on select packaging.

Shatner also happens to be a lifelong Brookstone customer. “He knew all the products. He shopped all the airport stores,” said Creative Playground’s Dari Marder, who was on location for the campaign’s photo shoot earlier this month. Shatner spoke about the profound and magical experience of going into space, she said.

In an interview Tuesday, Ralph Gindi, chief operating office of BlueStar Alliance, which owns Brookstone, cited Shatner’s world renowned, stating that he “is a very special person who we all have grown up with throughout our lives and that’s a natural quality of the brand as well. It’s not a one-product brand and William’s not a one-product guy.”

While having the financial means to lift off into the galaxies is enough for high rollers, more traditional astronauts face a more competitive route. Last week NASA revealed its latest class of astronaut candidates, four women and six men, who were plucked from a field of approximately 12,000 candidates. But they won’t be on launchpads or visiting the International Space Station anytime soon. Two years of training are required before graduation.

In addition to its 34 airport stores, Brookstone has 500 shops-in-shop within the Hudson Group. The brand is also sold in Macy’s, Bed, Bath & Beyond and in other stores. Brookstone plans to open 10 stores in the next 12 months, Gindi said. “We’re a financially stable company with big growth ahead of us. We really are fortunate to have gone through the pandemic and are stronger than ever.”

Apparel is not a key category at the moment, but items such as heated pillows, massage chairs, fitness training equipment and travel accessories are in demand, he said. “When we look at products, and apparel can have some of these functions and features, we’re looking for quality, unique and solve a problem. We try to make them distinctive and they have to be innovative. And of course, they have to be giftable. Sixty percent of our customers are women buying gifts and many are for men.”

Asked if he is concerned about travel restrictions resurfacing in certain regions, Gindi said: “I hope everybody’s safe and they follow whatever the guidelines are that they are given. It looks like travel is picking up. The airports are getting busier. People want to go out and see their families.”

He added, “Of course, we are watching it every day. But things are picking up, people are feeling better and people are getting out. As a result, people are traveling and they want to see their families again, especially for the holidays.”

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

National Retail Federation Speaks Out in Favor of Increasing Vaccine Rates Next Year

Click here to read the full article. A SHOT AT RETAIL: The National Retail Federation has responded to two federal district court rulings relating to the Biden administration’s efforts to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s employer-based companies. Senior vice president of government relations David French said: “The NRF is disappointed that the Sixth Circuit has decided to lift the stay instituted by the Fifth Circuit. The NRF will consider additional legal options. We also continue to prepare our members to comply with this onerous mandate.”More from WWDParis Cafes Open As Outdoor Dining ReturnsWhy the Fiorucci Store...
RETAIL
WWD

RAISEfashion and Anti Racism Fund Amp Up Internship Program

Click here to read the full article. BUILDING THE FOUNDATION: Following a successful debut, RAISEfashion has expanded its paid internship program with the Anti Racism Fund to give more students the chance to take part in the multifaceted development program. The two parties first joined forces in a partnership that was announced in February. Together, they launched a 10-week summer internship program that included a grant for living expenses for students from four Historically Black Colleges and Universities — Howard University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Florida A&M University — as part of “The Homecoming Initiative.”More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Natalia Vodianova, Melanie Bender Attend Ohana & Co. Gathering

Click here to read the full article. BEAUTY TECH CHECK: Ohana & Co., the independent investment bank, held a hybrid digital-physical winter tea on Thursday in its Paris headquarters for executives from the beauty and fashion tech, wellness and consumer goods spaces. Guests included company founders Natalia Vodianova of Masuku, Vanessa Barboni Hallik of Another Tomorrow, Melanie Bender of Versed and Justine Hutteau of Respire. Their hosts were Karine Ohana and Ariel Ohana, who run the bank with their brother Laurent.More from WWDMade in GermanyAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 Sustainability was a main topic of concern. “This whole journey of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
William Shatner
Collider

William Shatner on ‘Shatner in Space,’ Jeff Bezos’ Vision For the Future, and Flying to Space Aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard

With the documentary, Shatner in Space, now streaming on Prime Video, I recently got to speak with William Shatner about his historic voyage aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spaceship. During the interview, Shatner talked about how the trip happened, if he was aware of the worldwide interest in his trip, if he was scared to go, how he learned Jeff Bezos is trying to get companies that pollute into space to save the planet, what it was like in space, what he wants to tell people about the trip, and more. In addition, he talked about what it means to him to have inspired so many people that work at Blue Origin, how he prepares for interviewing people, and how when you are out in space you realize how small our planet really is.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Shatner in Space, a One-Hour Special Documenting William Shatner’s Life-Changing Flight to Space, Premieres on Prime Video

CULVER CITY, Calif. (Amazon Studios PR) — Prime Video and William Shatner today announced that Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 15 in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with additional territories launching in early 2022. The announcement was first made by Mr. Shatner during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, the virtual version of the world’s largest fan convention in São Paulo, Brazil.
TV & VIDEOS
WFMZ-TV Online

Humans are 'insignificant'! Star Trek's William Shatner had an epiphany during space voyage

William Shatner had an epiphany about how "insignificant" human beings really are when he travelled into space. The 90-year-old actor – who is best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the 'Star Trek' TV series and movies - became the oldest person to go up into space when he blasted off on Jeff Bezos' New Shepard NS-18 rocket alongside Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operation, and crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries back in October.
SCIENCE
wfxb.com

Amazon to Release ‘Shatner in Space’ Documentary

The Star Trek icon flew aboard one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin ships in October making him the oldest person ever to fly to space. Now, Amazon Prime is turning the experience into a documentary titled “Shatner in Space.” It will show him reliving his experience and describing what it is like to make such a trip. He says the the ride itself was easy, it was getting into the rocket that was the challenge.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Blue Origin#Amazon#Check Out Walmart#Target#Creative Playground#Bluestar Alliance
treknews.net

Shatner in Space Review: An Intimate Look at A Landmark Event

As inevitable as it was that William Shatner — the man who has spent the last 55 years living in the shadow of a world-famous television character — would go to space, so is it that Amazon produces a documentary about the landmark event. Shatner in Space — the 45-minute look into the man’s journey to space and back – is, ultimately, one massive advertisement for Blue Origin and its founder, Jeff Bezos… but it also does contain key insights that Shatner’s fans and Earth-loving people everywhere will appreciate.
ENTERTAINMENT
trekmovie.com

William Shatner Gets Official Astronaut Wings As ‘Shatner In Space’ Doc Is Released

The US Federal Aviation Administration has officially designated William Shatner as an astronaut. The FAA has recognized Shatner along with 12 others who have flown commercial flights into space, expanding their astronaut list on the official Commercial Human Spaceflight Recognition website. “The U.S. commercial human spaceflight industry has come a...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

William Shatner explains why he went to the edge of outer space

Much has been written about William Shatner’s big personality. From his public feuds to his overpowering presence to his longstanding work with charities like Greenpeace and Habitat for Humanity, the impact of Shatner’s fame has probably been far more good than bad. And when you’re gazing at the man face-to-face on Zoom, it doesn’t feel like you’re talking to an out-of-touch 90-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Shatner in Space' joins William Shatner on his trip to the final frontier

There are two equally valid reactions to "Shatner in Space," an Amazon special about William Shatner's recent flight aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: A cynical one, with Amazon essentially using the "Star Trek" actor as a living product placement; and a more generous read seeing the 90-year-old Shatner giddily reaching the final frontier, this time for real.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Shatner marvels at Blue Origin flight frenzy, 'finite' Earth

William Shatner s durable role as an avatar of space's promise drew a frenzy of attention when fiction became fact with his rocket ride.The “Star Trek” actor says he was as surprised by it as he was gratified by the 10-minute, suborbital jaunt made possible by billionaire Jeff Bezos The experience is the subject of “Shatner in Space,” a hour-long special out Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.It details last October's flight that made Shatner, 90, the oldest person to reach space and explores what the streaming service called the “growing friendship” between Shatner and Bezos. The Amazon empire...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FanSided

Star Trek legend William Shatner receives honor for space flight

Star Trek icon William Shatner has received a massive honor. William Shatner can’t do much wrong at the moment. From making a movie about aging at the age of 90, to being a forward-thinker about things like social media and other things like cryptocurrency and NFT’s, it’s amazing to see someone defy the convention of aging as Shatner has. The Star Trek legend isn’t done yet, however, as he’s apparently receiving a huge honor for his space flight this fall.
ENTERTAINMENT
Flying Magazine

William Shatner’s Trip to Space to Be Featured in Documentary

William Shatner (second from left) went to space with, from left, Audrey Powers, Dr. Chris Boshuizen and the late Glen de Vries. Credit: Blue Origin. What do you get when you cross a science fiction legend, civilian space flight, and a billionaire that launched a video entity where no company had gone before? You get Shatner in Space, an Amazon Prime documentary about William Shatner’s flight aboard Blue Origin. Shatner, 90, is best known for his portrayal of Captain James Tiberius Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: The US gives Bezos, Branson and Shatner their astronaut wings

The US government is making it official -- Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and William Shatner have earned the title of "astronaut" after their flights to the edge of space. The Federal Aviation Administration will also award Commercial Space Astronaut Wings to 12 other people who have flown at least 50 miles above Earth on a FAA-licensed commercial spacecraft, including the crew of SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FanSided

New documentary about William Shatner will prove age is just a number

Star Trek’s William Shatner went to space, now you get to watch all about it. Star Trek’s very own William Shatner went to space with former Amazon head Jeff Bezos, and subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Video service will be able to learn all about it on Dec. 15. The documentary will focus on Shatner’s travel on the Blue Origin flight, who became the oldest human being to go to space at 90-years-old.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

William Shatner's Trip to Orbit to Become an Amazon Show

The Star Trek icon will star in a documentary on Prime Video. William Shatner went boldly where few people have gone before on Oct. 13, becoming the oldest person to have gone in space. Now, his short stint is set to become an Amazon Prime documentary called Shatner in Space.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

WWD

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy