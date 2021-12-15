US Congress members urge for meeting between Biden, Dalai Lama

The United States named a new "special coordinator for Tibetan Issues" on Monday, who will be tasked with restarting dialogue between the Dalai Lama and China, as well as promoting "respect for the human rights" of Tibetans. By assigning the role to a high-ranking official -- Under Secretary Uzra Zeya -- the Biden administration was demonstrating its commitment to addressing Tibetan issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an announcement. While continuing to serve in her current role, Zeya will "promote dialogue between the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Dalai Lama, his representatives, or democratically elected Tibetan leaders," Blinken said. "She will promote respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans, including their freedom of religion or belief," he added.

