ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US Congress members urge for meeting between Biden, Dalai Lama

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 15 (ANI): The Biden administration's presumptive Tibet coordinator should push for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Dalai Lama, fully implement US laws on Tibet, end the practice of calling Tibet part of China and more, over 60 members of the US Congress said in...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US announces new 'special coordinator' for Tibet

The United States named a new "special coordinator for Tibetan Issues" on Monday, who will be tasked with restarting dialogue between the Dalai Lama and China, as well as promoting "respect for the human rights" of Tibetans. By assigning the role to a high-ranking  official -- Under Secretary Uzra Zeya -- the Biden administration was demonstrating its commitment to addressing Tibetan issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an announcement. While continuing to serve in her current role, Zeya will "promote dialogue between the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Dalai Lama, his representatives, or democratically elected Tibetan leaders," Blinken said. "She will promote respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans, including their freedom of religion or belief," he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden administration urged to unfreeze Afghan central bank reserves

Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): US lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank reserves in the amount of $9.4 billion. In a letter to US President Joe Biden and Treasury Department, Democratic US House members said that they stand with American allies and humanitarian experts in urging the United States to avoid harsh economic measures that will directly harm Afghan families and children, Sputnik reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
Chicago Tribune

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel: Senate confirms former Chicago mayor as U.S. envoy to Japan.

The U.S. Senate voted early Saturday morning to confirm former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, officially opening yet another act in a three-decade political career that has run through two White Houses, Capitol Hill, Chicago City Hall and, now, the American embassy in Tokyo. The Senate voted 48-to-21 to confirm Emanuel, with the longtime political operator receiving support ...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. Republicans in the divided Senate solidly oppose the legislation, meaning passage depends on every Democrat in the chamber supporting it.  
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Burns to be ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nomination of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China, positioning the veteran diplomat for a central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals. As voting continued, the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalai Lama
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
AFP

US Senate approves Biden pick Burns as China envoy after delay

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year despite Washington's growing focus on China. The Senate reached the key 50-vote threshold to approve Burns in an ongoing confirmation that took place after Senator Marco Rubio lifted objections. The final vote was 75-18. Burns, a former US ambassador to Greece and NATO, at his Senate hearing in October called China an "aggressor" in the region and vowed to "compete vigorously," while also seeking cooperation on areas such as climate change. President Joe Biden nominated Burns in August, more than half a year into his term.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Ani#The Us Congress#Senate#State Uzra Zeya#Chinese#Tibetan#The State Department#Freedom House#D Vt
everythinglubbock.com

Members of Congress not running for reelection in 2022

(The Hill) – Dozens of lawmakers have announced they won’t seek reelection in 2022, in what’s expected to be a tough year for Democrats trying to keep their narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress. Several House members are seeking other offices, such as in the Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Political paralysis, Covid surge: problems pile up for Biden

A defiant rejection of his massive social spending bill by a single US senator -- a fellow Democrat -- and a surge in Covid cases are imperiling Joe Biden less than a year into his presidency. Biden is to deliver a speech on Covid on Tuesday and Psaki said he does not plan on "locking the country down" in response to the surge in coronavirus cases.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy