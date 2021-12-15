ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Standout Lagos Fashion Week Designs Now Available to Global Shoppers

By Misty White Sidell
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plyih_0dN9CJ6e00

Click here to read the full article.

Select participants from the most recent Lagos Fashion Week are getting a platform for trunk show sales with Moda Operandi.

For the second year in a row, four designers from the annual event in Nigeria will sell their latest designs on the luxury shopping site.

More from WWD

Abiola Olusola, Banke Kuku, Onalaja and Studio 189 will all sell through Moda this year — with a collective trunk show now live through Dec. 19. They follow last year’s participants — Lisa Folawiyo, Andrea Iyamah, Bloke and Christie Brown — whose feature on the site came at a historic, dark time in Nigerian history. In a surprise twist, Folawiyo and Iyamah are also returning this year following stellar sales performance from last year’s trunk show.

Lagos serves as one of the main creative hubs for greater Africa and officials there have been working to make its fashion week one with global resonance. In 2020, however, the event became a digital-only initiative following social uprisings in the aftermath of bloodshed at the Lekki tollbooth on Oct. 20. The now-infamous day saw peaceful protesters from the #EndSARS movement who were advocating for an end to police corruption and brutality clash with militant forces — resulting in deaths and untold injuries when troops fired into the crowd of activists.

“The partnership with Moda Operandi could not have come at a better time considering our decision to postpone the physical activation of Lagos Fashion Week post-civil unrests in Nigeria in 2020. The success of Lagos Fashion Week’s trunk show in 2020 resulted in Lisa Folawiyo and Andrea Iyamah having their stand-alone trunk shows at Moda Operandi this season,” said Lagos Fashion Week founder Omoyemi Akerele.

This year’s event was held in a hybrid format, with live and digital fashion shows taking place between Oct. 27 and 31. In November, Akerele spearheaded the announcement of a $1.2 million government relief package that provided funding to 30 Nigerian fashion brands to stave economic impacts from COVID-19. The grant was largely funded by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, which is among the many government agencies working to increase Lagos Fashion Week’s role in the global fashion conversation.

Now with “The Best of Lagos Fashion Week” trunk show on Moda, that plan is inching into action. The six labels participating this year are offering colorful designs with unique silhouettes, all priced largely from $400 to $800. The designs, which are mostly produced on the African continent, will ship to consumers in May.

“We’ve seen standout talent emerge from Lagos Fashion Week and are honored to be partnering with them on a trunk show for the second year in a row,” said Moda’s chief merchandising officer April Hennig. “This year, we’re adding four breakout stars to our curation and continuing to support Lisa Folawiyo and Andrea Iyamah. We are particularly excited about the creativity and breadth in design, the representation of personal heritage through traditional hand craftsmanship and fabrications, the commitment to supporting local artisans and the strong storytelling element.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Gladstn London, Milliner Justin Smith Dream Up an Innovative Hat Bag

Click here to read the full article. British leather accessories brand Gladstn London has teamed with Hollywood milliner Justin Smith to solve what is, arguably, a niche problem: how to transport large, wide-brimmed hats with style and ease, without resorting to the traditional round, or hexagonal, box. The result is The Hat Bag, a soft-sided suitcase style with a wedge shape made from linen with a leather handle, shoulder strap and base. It is lightweight, has a large internal pocket for protecting brims and can accommodate one or more hats, such as the white, wide-brimmed style that Smith designed for Amal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Exploring Opportunities for Italian Artistic Perfumery Brands

Click here to read the full article. Changes in consumer preferences due to a global pandemic have put a spotlight on consumer wellness and redefining the luxury experience. Consumers are also seeking out new experiences and trying new brands while demanding more sustainable products. It was within this context that WWD and Beauty Inc teamed up with the ITA and Esxence, the Art Perfumery Event, to present “Insights Into Artistic Perfumery,” a digital session showcasing the Italian fragrance market and its unique offerings.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Allison Collins,...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

From Fashion to Food, Bạn Bè Founder Talks Projects

Click here to read the full article. One-hit wonders are a thing of the past for many creatives and Doris Hồ-Kane is no exception. In addition to having the booming bakery Bạn Bè, she recently collaborated with the magazine Cherry Bombe for limited-edition sweets, is working on a book about the Asian diaspora and aims to open a noncirculating library to extend her research to others. Several years ago Hồ-Kane started 17.21 Women, a photography curation project about Asian women.More from WWDFendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosSweetbriar Fires Up in New YorkInside The Mary Lane, the New West Village Restaurant...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wired

Sami Miró, the Designer Powering a Move for Fashion Upcycling

WIRED is where tomorrow is realized. It is the essential source of information and ideas that make sense of a world in constant transformation. The WIRED conversation illuminates how technology is changing every aspect of our lives—from culture to business, science to design. The breakthroughs and innovations that we uncover lead to new ways of thinking, new connections, and new industries.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Fashion Merchandising#Fashion Shows#Moda Operandi#Wwd Photos Of#Nigerian#Iyamah#Lagos Fashion Week
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
collegeforcreativestudies.edu

International Activities: Chair of Fashion Design Program Speaks on Fashion Education in Belgium

Aki Choklat, associate professor and chair of the Fashion Design program at the College for Creative Studies (CCS), traveled to Antwerp, Belgium to the University of Antwerp to participate in the “Responsible Fashion Series” Expo — the focus being responsible approaches to supporting the future of fashion. The Expo opened the door for many discussions centered around Fashion, and one of those was “Fashion & Education,” a panel where Choklat discussed the “Shoe Design Kit.”
DETROIT, MI
NBC News

Fashion house Chanel hires Indian-born Leena Nair as CEO

NEW DELHI — The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of diverse hires.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee fashion designer hosting model casting call

Ocoee international fashion designer Santia McKoy from S&M Custom Design LLC is searching for models for her World Tour Fashion Show. We first told you about McKoy and her fashion journey here. Born and raised in Haiti, she came from humble beginnings. The Ocoee resident held her first World Tour...
OCOEE, FL
WWD

Milan’s Riccardo Grassi Showroom Partners With Sustainable Brand Platform

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Milan’s renowned Riccardo Grassi Showroom, which now goes by the name RG Showroom, has partnered with Sustainable Brand Platform. Starting with the upcoming season, the two parties will join forces to support fashion brands in improving, measuring and sharing their sustainability efforts and commitments. Labels will be also guided in implementing strategies and defining roadmaps to constantly improve their performance.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 Launched last year by Italy’s Idee Brand Platform, the SBP online destination uses blockchain technology to offer environmental and ethical ratings for indie...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bielo Celebrates the Power of Craft

Click here to read the full article. Nestled among the uplands in the outskirts of Barcelona, the La Llacuna village is home to one of Europe’s leading knitwear ateliers, founded by the Puig Romeu family. Capitalizing on the company’s craftsmanship expertise, which blends the know-how of Catalonia-based artisans with traditional knitting techniques imported from Japan, the family’s youngest member Josep Puig Romeu established his highly curated, luxury brand called Bielo.More from WWDLooks From Michaela BuergerJil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 It celebrates the power of craft via delicate and timeless knitted pieces for both men and women. The result is a collection filled with easy pieces with an organic feel and fresh look, seen in color-blocked fluffy crop tops and vests, ribbed knit bike shorts and even colorful socks, to be worn with sandals and brogues. A range of affordable beach-ready crochet bags seem like the perfect excuse for a winter escape somewhere sunny and warm. The collection is available at the brand’s online store as well as at select stockists including Chicago’s Ikram and New York’s Lydia Rodrigues Collection and Assembly in the U.S. and Isetan in Japan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

DVF Embraces a New Era and Generation

Click here to read the full article. “You can be anyone and wear DVF,” Talita von Furstenberg, granddaughter of Diane von Furstenberg and now co-chairwoman of the company, said during a preview of the brand’s latest collection for summer and pre-fall.  Over the last two years of the pandemic, the company took the time to reset its business model, naming Gabby Hirata president and chief executive officer in January 2020 and Talita von Furstenberg co-chairwoman and downsizing the New York-based team, as well as reemerging under a joint venture with China-based Glamazon.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Architectural Digest

Why the Fashion Set Is Going All-In on Designing for Home

Of all the reasons why a fashion label might extend their brand into home decor, especially given the sector’s popularity in the last two years, lack of imagination is not one of them. It’s more likely you’ll find that many new collections are rooted in longstanding concepts and deeper sentiments that predate the pandemic by a long shot. However, it took closing shop for these brands to finally get the bandwidth and emotional space required to pivot and restructure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Plans Milan Fashion Week Debut

Evergreen collections, high-end sneakers and assortments of refurbished denim are among the new ideas Glen Martens has introduced to Diesel since joining as creative director in 2020. Now the designer is turning his attention to the traditional catwalk. Diesel announced plans to show its Fall/Winter 22-23 collection at Milan Fashion Week (MFW) on Feb. 23, 2022. This marks the brand’s first time formally participating in MFW’s women’s wear segment after it has previously presented at the men’s shows. The event will reveal Martens’ second runway collection for Diesel, following the Spring/Summer 2022 collection presented in a digital format. Like the first collection, ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Prince Signs License for Footwear With Pajar Canada

Click here to read the full article. Prince is expanding its reach into the lifestyle footwear space. The racquet sports-inspired brand, which is owned by brand management firm Authentic Brands Group, has licensed Pajar Canada to produce footwear under the Prince name. The collection will include off-the-court sport-inspired models that will feature heritage woven labels, terrycloth linings, lightweight injected comfort insoles along with vibrantly colored slides featuring the brand’s well-known logo.More from WWDPhilipp Plein Pre-Fall 2022Zero + Maria Cornejo Pre-Fall 2022Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2022 “Pajar Canada is a highly trusted footwear operator, which brings generations of expertise to this important category for...
BUSINESS
WWD

REKA Talks Metaverse Apps, Future of Fashion Selling NFTs

Click here to read the full article. “Existing in the metaverse” is explanatory phraseology that quickly became colloquial in 2021 ⁠— and looking ahead to the New Year, it follows that brands and retailers are embracing all things digital through emerging solutions and the adoption of NFTs, which of late, have become all the rage. It’s why solutions such as REKA, a new shopping app concept and online marketplace that connects independent designers with consumers to preorder bespoke pieces with efficiency and sustainability in tow, recently announced that it will introduce an NFT selling model that enables brands to sell NFT...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lanvin Taps China’s Mr. Bags for Valentine’s Day Gift Box

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The battle for China’s heated Valentine’s Day gifting market next year kickstarted early. The Chinese-owned French luxury house Lanvin unveiled on Thursday that it will team up with China’s fashion influencer Tao Liang, commonly known as Mr. Bags, on a Valentine’s Day gift box for the Chinese market.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2022Lanvin Resort 2022Lanvin Men's Spring 2022 The set, which will be on sale starting Jan. 14 on Mr. Bags’ WeChat mini-program, is Liang’s first cobranded collaboration with Lanvin. He previously has worked with top brands including Burberry, Tod’s and Longchamp to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Maybelline Launches Cradle to Cradle-Certified ‘Green Edition’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. “Clean” beauty has gained a new competitor in the mass market — Maybelline New York. The L’Oréal-owned brand, which WWD reported is makeup’s largest brand, is launching a new collection of color cosmetics, called “Green Edition.” The products are vegan, and are formulated without parabens, petrolatum, formaldehyde, silicones, the preservative BHT and mineral oil, and promise to keep a minimum of 70 percent natural-origin ingredients.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series The debut assortment includes the Superdrop Tinted Oil, Balmy...
MAKEUP
WWD

Guram Gvasalia Named Creative Director of Vetements

Click here to read the full article. Vetements forgot to mention one thing when it unveiled its fall 2022 collection late last month: It can be credited to Guram Gvasalia, who has been named creative director of the Zurich-based fashion house. Cofounder of the brand, Gvasalia has been the chief executive officer since its inception, having forged strong relationships with a wide swath of the world’s top specialty retailers and department stores.More from WWDVetements RTW Fall 2022Vetements RTW Fall 2021All the Looks from Balenciaga's Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow He has also dreamed up collaborations with the likes of “Star Wars,” extended...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy