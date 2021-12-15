ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bowen, Tass propel Saint Mary's past Stanislaus State 76-39

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Bowen and Matthias Tass finished...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

eastvillagetimes.com

3 Keys to an SDSU victory over Saint Mary’s

San Diego State has not played a game since Tuesday, December 8th, and that was by design. SDSU’s academic calendar dictates December 10th through December 16th as Fall 2021 finals week. Brian Dutcher’s student-athletes hunker down to study while also resting their bodies for nine days. Some on the team finished their last final on Thursday morning before the team catches a flight to Phoenix in the afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Matthias Tass
Saint Mary
abc17news.com

Reeves leads Providence to 57-53 win over No. 20 UConn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A.J. Reeves scored 16 points as Providence went on the road and beat No. 20 UConn 57-53 in the Big East opener for both teams. Ed Croswell had 11 points and Nate Watson added 10 for the Friars (11-1), who led by as many as 16 points in the second half but had to hold on at the end. R.J. Cole had 16 points and Tyrese Martin returned from a wrist injury to score 15 for UConn (9-3), which played its fourth straight game without leading scorer Adama Sanogo. The 6-foot-9 post player remains sidelined with an abdominal strain.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 20 BYU women defeat Washington State 71-53

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 20 points, Tegan Graham added 15 and No. 20-ranked BYU pulled away for a 71-53 win over Washington State on Saturday. Shaylee Gonzales added 13 points and Sara Hamson 10 for BYU (9-1), which rebounded after after losing its first game of the season 99-91 in overtime at Oklahoma. Lauren Gustin snared 13 rebounds as BYU had a 50-35 rebounding advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Stanislaus State#Ap#Gaels
247Sports

Second half surge propels North Texas past Wichita State

A lopsided second half run paved the way for North Texas’ fifth-straight win on Saturday as it went on the road and defeated Wichita State in a 62-52 affair. After trailing by 10 points 1:51 into the second half, the Mean Green (7-3) rode a 20-0 stretch to take a 49-39 lead with 6:40 remaining. They did not allow the Shockers (8-3) to score for 12:46 of game time and forced nine turnovers during the run. Some late defensive stops and free throws sealed the deal.
TEXAS STATE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Prechtel's 3-pointers help No. 3 Cardinal over No. 7 Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 3 Stanford withstood a furious third-quarter rally by No. 7 Tennessee and pulled away for a 74-63 victory Saturday. Ashton Prechtel connected on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to key the recovery for the Cardinal (8-2).
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Brown carries Murray State past Chattanooga 87-76

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had a career-high 33 points to lift Murray State to an 87-76 win over Chattanooga — giving the Racers their seventh straight victory.nJustice Hill had 18 points for Murray State (10-1). Malachi Smith had a career-high 36 points for the Mocs (9-3). He added six rebounds.
MURRAY, KY
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Balanced attack leads No. 14 Houston past Oklahoma St. 72-61

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader. Marcus Sasser added 15 points and Kyler...
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois basketball shuffles starting lineup vs. St. Francis

Illinois basketball is making an adjustment to its starting lineup for Saturday’s game vs. St. Francis (PA). For the game, head coach Brad Underwood is rolling with Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison, and Kofi Cockburn. Andre Curbelo remains sidelined while Grandison draws his first start since Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati.
ILLINOIS STATE

