The collaborative efforts between Stüssy and have been more prolific in recent years, especially on the footwear side as the two parties have launched various colorways of the Air Zoom Spiridon 2 and Air Zoom Spiridon Kukini, as well as brought back its popular Air Huarache iterations. And with 2022 on the horizon, it seems as though we can expect even more joint projects from the two parties as this black and white Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid collaboration has just surfaced. This marks the first time that the iconic streetwear label has ever lent its creative touch to this Swoosh model.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO