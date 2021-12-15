ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

EHS sweeps past Happy Valley

By Allen LaMountain
elizabethton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty rivals took to the floor at Bayless gymnasium on Monday for a non-conference clash. When it was settled, Elizabethton had taken a sweep of Happy Valley in boys and girls basketball action. The Cyclones (4-0 overall) took a 68-33 win over the Warriors with Kaleb Hambrick’s 19-point effort...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Moore, Banchero lead No. 2 Duke past Appalachian State, 92-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero scored 16 points, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels had 11 apiece and Jeremy Roach […]
DURHAM, NC
Times-Union Newspaper

2nd Half Offensive Surge Leads Tippy Valley Past Whitko

SOUTH WHITLEY – Those in attendance to see the Three Rivers Conference matchup between Tippecanoe Valley and Whitko Friday night got their money’s worth. The exciting back and forth game ended as a 55-41 Viking victory, but the game was closer for far longer than the final score would indicate. Valley improves to 3-3, 1-1 in the TRC, while Whitko falls to 2-5, 0-1. All three of the game’s lead changes came in the first half. Both teams struggled to score in the opening period, where Whitko was led by Kyler Krull, who scored the first four points of the game. Krull finished with nine. For Valley, it was a two-man wrecking crew for the first half and majority of the game. Nolan Cumberland put the team on his back in the first quarter, scoring all nine points. More on Cumberland later.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Northern Illinois gets stuffed on laughable 4th down trick play

The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Valley#Sweeps#Bayless#Ehs#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
elizabethton.com

EHS wrestling hosts Tennessee High and Gibbs

Isaiah King of EHS faced off against Porter Finsted in the 120 weight class with a match that was fast-paced yet lasted 3 rounds. Due to an injury to King, Finsted walked away with a win scoring six points for Gibbs. In the 126 weight class, Elizabethton’s Gabe Miller went...
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

‘Landers scratch and claw way to win over Titans

ROAN MOUNTAIN – It took 32 minutes of hard work, but the Cloudland Highlanders managed to not run from the heat of battle and as result were able to chalk up a thrilling win Friday evening at Cloudland High School. Cloudland built a nine-point lead heading into the final...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Witten Huddle provides warmth through coat giveaway

As the holidays and frigid weather arrive, Witten Huddle is working to make sure no one goes without a warm coat. Witten Huddle is a football training program through Star Fitness for elementary through high school students. The program focuses on bettering its athletes and providing moral direction, said Ryan Witten, training coach.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy