EHS sweeps past Happy Valley

SOUTH WHITLEY – Those in attendance to see the Three Rivers Conference matchup between Tippecanoe Valley and Whitko Friday night got their money’s worth. The exciting back and forth game ended as a 55-41 Viking victory, but the game was closer for far longer than the final score would indicate. Valley improves to 3-3, 1-1 in the TRC, while Whitko falls to 2-5, 0-1. All three of the game’s lead changes came in the first half. Both teams struggled to score in the opening period, where Whitko was led by Kyler Krull, who scored the first four points of the game. Krull finished with nine. For Valley, it was a two-man wrecking crew for the first half and majority of the game. Nolan Cumberland put the team on his back in the first quarter, scoring all nine points. More on Cumberland later.

SOUTH WHITLEY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO