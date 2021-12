One of the many questions on the mind of Cyclone fans as we close out this 2021 football season and head into the offseason is what the team will look like next season, considering the mountain of talent and experience set to move on to the next chapter of their lives. Veteran starters Brock Purdy, Charlie Kolar, Collin Newell, Mike Rose, Jake Hummel, Enyi Uwazurike, Andrew Mevis, Greg Eisworth, and others appear to be headed out the door, along with what we assume will be Breece Hall as he pursues his NFL career (and a handful of transfers). Recruiting has picked up steam and there’s lots of talent on the roster, but the sudden wave of inexperience has many wondering what the ceiling looks like for 2022.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO