Public Health

W.Va. marks one year of COVID vaccines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary since West Virginia started administering the first COVID-19 vaccines, and despite early successes at getting shots into the arms of seniors and vulnerable West Virginians, the state struggles to get more people vaccinated. “We’ve still got a lot of work to...

KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
West Virginia State
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Person
Jim Justice
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
coloradohometownweekly.com

One-quarter of Colorado’s 10,000 COVID deaths came after vaccines were widely available, Polis declared health emergency over

More than one in four people who have died of COVID-19 in Colorado lost their battle after vaccines were widely available, the state lifted nearly all pandemic health restrictions and Gov. Jared Polis declared the public health emergency was over. Colorado surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week, but more...
COLORADO STATE
#Covid#W Va#Cdc#West Virginians#Justice
Seattle Times

Omicron raises vaccine questions a year after first Pfizer shot

One year ago, a grandmother named Margaret Keenan, then 90 years old, rolled up her sleeve at University Hospital Coventry in the English midlands to take her place in history. Keenan became the first person in the world to receive Pfizer’s Covid vaccine outside a clinical trial. It was a...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: As Christmas Approaches, Avg. Positivity Rate Dips Below Line Of High Risk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news from Moderna that a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 3,397 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 45 deaths. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 9.6%, which is now below the line the state considers “high risk,” although still well into the zone designated for “caution.” There are also a reported 60.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above...
MINNESOTA STATE
WZZM 13

West Michigan physician shares hope one year after COVID vaccination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been one year since the first COVID vaccines were administered in Michigan. A lot has changed since then. From mass clinics like the DeVos Place where thousands of vaccines were administered daily, to availability at your doctors office. Dr. Marc McClelland a critical care...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated. The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Vermont according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Omicron variant is the latest mutation of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant is said to spread more easily and faster than the Delta variant. According to the CDC, vaccines are the best defense in a continued effort to prevent COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against the Omicron variant. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts are advising individuals to get fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible, wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth in indoor and outdoor public settings, and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
INDIANA STATE
colorado.gov

4 Million Coloradans Vaccinated and Counting: Polis Administration Continues Mission to Vaccinate Coloradans, Marks One-year Anniversary of Arrival of Medical Breakthrough COVID-19 Vaccine

Administration is committed to fighting pandemic, stopping the spread of the virus, providing fact-based information. COLORADO - Today, December 14, marks one year since the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado, and Colorado’s public health agencies and the COVID-19 Joint Vaccine Task Force planned and began the largest vaccine logistical response in state history. The vaccine is providing the health and safety we need and the arrival of vaccines one year ago marked a major milestone in the fight against the pandemic. The vaccine is a medical breakthrough and the Polis administration is carrying out plans to ensure every community has access to it so we can return to normal.
COLORADO STATE

