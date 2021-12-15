Bay Area Biotech is Taking Gene Therapy to the Next Level with Chemogenetics

– Phase 2 Study will Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Lumasiran in Patients with Recurrent Kidney Stone Disease and Elevated Urinary Oxalate Levels – CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced that the company has initiated a global Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) – in patients with recurrent kidney stone disease and elevated urinary oxalate levels. Lumasiran is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of PH1 in all age groups, in each region under the brand name OXLUMO®.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO