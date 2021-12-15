ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Bay Area Biotech is Taking Gene Therapy to the Next Level with Chemogenetics

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCODA President and CEO Mike Narachi/CODA Biotherapeutics. The CNS space was already beginning to heat up when 2021 began, and key events this year only sparked more excitement that science might be on its way to solving some of the most challenging diseases of the brain. On June 7,...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Plan for a Resubmission of its Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced today that it plans to resubmit its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia focused on Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). Resubmission of the sNDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planned for the first quarter of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Gene Therapy for Inherited Genetic Disorders Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

The gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market has been estimated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This market growth is due to the rapid advances in mammalian DNA sequencing technologies during the past few years. Gene therapy is a novel approach that holds the profound potential to find universal therapeutic alternatives in order to treat inherited genetic disorders. Owing to these extensive applications, the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market has been predicted to experience growth prospects in the years to come.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
biospace.com

Virpax Announces Clinical Trial Site in Canada for First in Human Study of Epoladerm™ for Pain Associated with Osteoarthritis of the Knee

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, signed a clinical trial agreement with Altasciences Company, Inc., a leading clinical trial services company, for a First in Human study investigating Epoladerm™ for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee. The study will take place in Canada with a CTA filing and enrollment of the first patient anticipated by Q2 of 2022.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Alnylam Initiates Phase 2 Study of Lumasiran in Patients with Recurrent Kidney Stone Disease

– Phase 2 Study will Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Lumasiran in Patients with Recurrent Kidney Stone Disease and Elevated Urinary Oxalate Levels – CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced that the company has initiated a global Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) – in patients with recurrent kidney stone disease and elevated urinary oxalate levels. Lumasiran is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of PH1 in all age groups, in each region under the brand name OXLUMO®.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Clinical Catch-Up: December 11-17

It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look. Atea Pharmaceuticals announced it will be closing out its Phase III MORNINGSKY trial...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Biogen Cuts Price of Much-Debated Alzheimer’s Drug in Half

Photo courtesy of Biogen. Biogen announced that effective January 1, 2022, it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) in half. The original price was about $56,000 per patient per year. The new price is $28,200 for a 10 mg/kg maintenance dose. Although...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#New Drug Application#Bay Area Biotech#Fda#Donanemab#Amylyx Pharmaceuticals#Nda#Amx0035#Cns#Coda Biotherapeutics#Biospace
biospace.com

Argenx’s Regulatory Milestone Offers New Hope for gMG Patients

Argenx announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients positive for anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody. This represents 85% of the total gMG population. The news comes as an achievement for the scientific community on a whole, as VYVGART is the first-and-only neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker to be approved by the FDA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Kymera's First R&D Day Highlights Clinical Success and Reveals 5-Year Plan

Kymera CEO Dr. Nello Mainolfi (Photo courtesy of Kymera) In addition to showcasing data from their in-progress Phase I clinical trial, Kymera Therapeutics also announced their newest development program and outlined the company’s 5-year plan in their very first R&D Day. The primary advantage offered by targeted protein degradation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Determining the minimally effective dose for gene therapy in hemophilia A

Researchers determined the minimally effective dose (MED) of a clinical candidate gene therapy vector for treating hemophilia A. This pharmacology study, performed in a mouse model and designed to support the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with hemophilia A, is described in the peer-reviewed journal Human Gene Therapy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
biospace.com

Verge Will Leverage $98 Million to Validate Platform in the Clinic

Verge Genomics, a drug developer that combines artificial intelligence with human genomics, added $98 million in equity funding to its Series B financing round on Thursday. The new funding will allow the biotech company to advance its programs and accelerate the development of life-saving treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. "We are...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pfizer’s JAK Inhibitor Xeljanz Racks Up Another FDA Win

Pfizer's candidate treatment for patients diagnosed with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under a supplemental New Drug Application. The sNDA pertains to the use of XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR (tofacitinib), an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is already approved in the U.S....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

FDA Pauses Several Trials of Merck's Investigational HIV Drug

On Monday, Merck & Co. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed holds on several clinical trials for the oral and implant formulations of investigation drug islatravir (MK-8591) for HIV-1 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), the injectable formulation of islatravir for HIV-1 treatment and prophylaxis and the oral doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) HIV-1 once-daily treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Gene Therapy for Hemophilia on the Horizon

After decades of development, gene therapy appears to be nearing the clinic for hemophilia B, with hemophilia A not far behind. "This is one of the most exciting times in the course of hemophilia and managing monogenic congenital disease," said Margaret Ragni, MD, MPH, of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and director of the Hemophilia Center of Western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pulse2.com

Gene Therapy-Mediated Chemogenetic Platform Company CODA Biotherapeutics Secures $28 Million In Funding

CODA Biotherapeutics announced recently it has closed on $28 million in financing. These are the details. CODA Biotherapeutics — a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a gene therapy-mediated chemogenetic platform to treat neurological disorders with an initial focus on neuropathic pain and epilepsy — announced recently it has closed on $28 million in financing led by Pacira BioSciences, together with the company’s existing investors MPM Capital and Versant Ventures, and a new venture debt round with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). In connection with the funding, David Stack, chairman and CEO of Pacira Biosciences, has joined CODA’s board of directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy