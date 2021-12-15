ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nichushkin scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Rangers 4-2

By MICHAEL KELLY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kgs16_0dN9AFVK00

Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a week. The Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.

Ryan Strome and Julien Gauthier scored and Alexander Georgiev made 27 saves for New York, which has dropped two in a row and three of four following a seven-game winning streak that capped an 11-1 surge.

“You’re going to go through stretches in the season. That’s part of playing in the NHL,” Strome said. “It’s a great opportunity for growth. When things are going well sometimes you get a little complacent and sometimes it’s a little bit of a reality check. Tonight, although it’s a loss, the effort was there.”

Nazem Kadri returned from a two-game absence with three assists and leads Colorado with 37 points. But defenseman Devon Toews tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the NHL’s health and safety protocol.

The Avalanche are also without captain Gabriel Landeskog, expected to miss a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury sustained Friday against Detroit.

Still, they keep winning. Colorado has gone 13-2-1 in its last 16 games despite the roster upheaval.

“We’re getting timely goals from different guys every night,” coach Jared Bednar said. “That’s how you win hockey games. You make plays with the game on the line, offensively and defensively. It’s what you need to be a top team in this league. Val, obviously, great play.”

Rantanen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 12:18 of the first with his 13th goal, and Makar got his 13th on a power play late in the period.

The 13 goals are a career high for Makar, who is in his third season.

“I guess the pucks just seem to be going in right now. I don’t think this is going to continue throughout the year,” Makar said. “I think it’s a little bit heavier pace right now, but a lot of credit goes back to the guys who are moving the puck well and creating lanes. Even the goal I scored tonight, (J.T.) Compher just in front of the net, it doesn’t go in if he’s not there.”

New York broke through midway through the second on Strome’s sixth goal to make it 2-1 at 10:36. Nichushkin answered late in the period to restore the two-goal advantage.

Compher appeared to make it 4-1 at 12:12 of the third but the Rangers challenged for goalie interference and the call was reversed.

Gauthier scored at 17:58 with Georgiev off for an extra skater, and Chris Kreider nearly tied it with just more than a minute left. Georgiev was back in net when Nichushkin scored on a breakaway at 19:23, his ninth.

“Late goal to make it 3-2 and then Kreider had two great chances to tie it up,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Part of the game. We never quit.”

NOT SO SIMPLER TIMES

New York's previous visit to Denver was March 11, 2020, the last game before the NHL suspended that season due to the pandemic. Colorado won 3-2 in overtime while the sports world was clouded in uncertainty due to rising coronavirus cases.

The NBA had suspended its season that night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and the NHL followed suit the next day.

“For me that was the last game I played rookie year,” Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said.

NOTES: Toews will be out until after the league’s Christmas hiatus. Bednar said Toews is symptomatic. D Justin Barron was recalled from the AHL and made his NHL debut. ... Rangers D Nils Lundkvist was scratched for the second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. ... Colorado D Jacob MacDonald was out of the lineup. He left Sunday’s game on a stretcher after a hard check but remained at the arena.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Play at Arizona on Wednesday night.

Avalanche: Play at Nashville on Thursday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Julien Gauthier
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Devon Toews
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Ryan Strome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Avalanche#The New York Rangers 4 2
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Bring Me The News

Stars add insult to Wild's injuries

The Minnesota Wild had a rough Monday as a pair of injuries were made even worse with a 7-4 loss to the Dallas Stars. The day started off on a bad note when captain Jared Spurgeon went on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. It's unknown whether that news carried into the game but Dallas took advantage with two goals in the first 3:24 including a shorthanded goal from Esa Lindell.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

481K+
Followers
122K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy