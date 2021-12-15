Lake Of The Ozarks In Missouri As Seen From Orbit

Between Branson and Reeds Spring, Missouri stands one of the most expensive ghost towns ever. According to a report from KY3 (THE place to be), what now looks to be a ghost town is actually a failed development. But can it be a "ghost" town if no one ever actually...
The International Space Station was orbiting 263 miles above the southeast coast of Brazil on the Atlantic Ocean into an orbital sunrise when this photograph was taken. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Ozarks Touchless Cover is located in the heart of Missouri, servicing the Midwest’s premier lake resort destination. With over 1,100 miles of shoreline at its fingertips, OTC is committed to providing quality customer service and seamless installations. We offer a full range of services including boat life installations and repairs, PWC lifts, and floating docks.
It appears there are still some among us that consider themselves modern day Tom Sawyers and Huck Finns. Explorers found unmapped caves in southwestern Missouri with dead snake skeletons inside. DISCLAIMER: Exploring unknown caves like this is EXTREMELY dangerous. Unless you're a professional spelunker, don't attempt this yourself. Even if...
Not many people have seen the tape, but the Haunted Castle House uploaded a video to YouTube in June of 2019 where some type of orb or object appears out of nowhere and comes up through the camera. The haunted house did not give any more information on the strange...
Thomas Pesquet: It's the weekend and because we missed the Summer on Earth I went looking for some sunshine to break through the bleak November day. Garden Island is in the north of Lake Michigan and it is probably quite cold there now too, but the Sun was definitely shining when I took the picture in July. Note the lakes in the island in the lake 😃
Heaven Lake rests in the crater of the active volcano Paektu Mountain that lies on the China-North Korea border. The International Space Station was orbiting 263 miles above Asia at the time this photograph was taken. iss065e444007 (Oct. 8, 2021) - larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like...
All the buzz in recent weeks about casinos at the Lake has created some confusion. How many casinos? How’d this all get started? And other questions. We heard from a couple of readers with letters to the editor that we've opted to publish, as a glimpse at some of the varying perspectives.
When you head into the backcountry, you never know what you might find. Most of the surprises come from wildlife, but in this case it was an abandoned house and cabin that a guy found tucked away in a canyon. This dude lives in his camper and has built quite...
A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.'. The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM...
At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
The tornadoes that devastated the Midwest and parts of the South this weekend were some of the deadliest on record in the US. When one hit 2 miles from her house, Amazon worker Leslie Campbell missed her warehouse shift. Amazon's HR team said at first it had no record of...
It looks like it was a very well-built home many decades ago. But, now it's a mystery why someone has abandoned this remote old Missouri farmhouse. Several things worth noting before I share the video from a backyard explorer. #1. He doesn't give the exact location because he doesn't want intruders causing problems for the guy that owns it. #2. He took the time to get permission before going in and recording this video. Trespassing is not cool. That being said, this is an interesting look back into the past of a farmhouse that has seen better days.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two local fishermen spotted something you would not normally see on the Boca Chica Beach shoreline. “I guess you’ll never know what you’ll see on Boca Chica Beach,” concluded Captain Charlie Guillen, on a post he wrote on Facebook. Guillen frequents the beach to fish for sharks, but he says that […]
A Colombian Navy crew rescued a jaguar that was swimming adrift at the mouth of the León River in Turbo, Colombia, according to a statement released by the navy on Nov. 15. Video shows the jaguar that was on the verge of drowning in the middle of a river being saved sailors. The navy crew tied a rope to a log and threw it to the big cat so they could drag it to the shore.
A Missouri hunter shot what he thought was a 16-point buck, but when he came out of cover and inspected his prize more closely, he saw something was amiss. Samuel Perotti had seen this well-antlered deer in photos captured by his game camera, the state Department of Conservation said, and recognized it even as he lined up his shot and pulled the trigger.
