Dell shows off new concepts to reimagine working from home

I have just bought the galaxy watch 4 lte variant and tried to change the CSC to get most features out of it. It came with watch iNS and I changed to SER using the dialer code *#272*IMEI#. It worked and I changed to the Russian region but I later realized that the health monitor app is region locked in phone as well. So when I tried to run the code again to switch back to INS but it didn't work. I tried to do factory reset but no use. Now I'm facing certain issues such as s health not syncing to phone properly, even after I tried reinstalling it. Now suddenly phone and watch isn't getting connected over Bluetooth. I tried to re pair the watch to the phone but no use.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO