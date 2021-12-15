ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Asia markets tepid as Fed looms; S. Korea won slides on virus scare

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Refiles to correct dateline to Wednesday from Tuesday in paragraph 1) * Malaysia stocks dragged by telcos * Philippine shares set for third day of gain; govt hikes GDP view * U.S. Federal Reserve statement due at 1900 GMT By Anushka Trivedi Dec 15 (Reuters) - The won hit a two-week low and Seoul stocks fell on Wednesday as record coronavirus cases in South Korea raised prospects of curbs being reinstated, while other markets in Asia treaded water ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome. The Indonesian rupiah, Malaysia's ringgit and the Thai baht eased 0.1% each as the dollar gained on hopes that the Fed would announce an end to its bond-buying programme and pave the way for rate hikes next year at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later in the day. Equities in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan traded flat to down 0.3%. South Korea's won and stocks both declined 0.4%, after authorities in the country said the decision on strict distancing curbs would be made on Friday as COVID-19 infections among the vaccinated population picked up. Separately, data showed South Korea's unemployment rate in November edged down, with jobs in the manufacturing sector and among regular workers rising. "The November job report confirmed a gradual but uneven improvement in the underlying labour market, but the emergence of Omicron and renewed tightening in restrictions may delay the recovery," wrote Angela Hsieh, an analyst at Barclays Bank. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur stocks were dragged by telecom operators after Reuters exclusively revealed here that Malaysia's major wireless carriers recommended the government allow a second 5G service to be set up which will be decided by January. Manila shares were among a handful of gainers, up 0.2%, lifted by the Philippine government upgrading its economic growth target for 2021 with plans to further reopen the economy by the start of 2022. Investors were also watchful of the developments in the run-up to the May 2022 presidential elections in the country. The latest twist came from current President Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor quitting the race on Tuesday. The peso fell 0.2% versus dollar a day before the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas monetary policy meeting where it is likely to leave rates untouched. HIGHLIGHTS ** China's factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in sky-high materials costs. ** Indonesia's central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates on Thursday. Jakarta shares traded up 0.6%. ** Top losers on Malaysia's benchmark: Axiata Group Bhd , down 1.9%, DiGi.Com Bhd, down 1.5%, and Telekom Malaysia Bhd, down 1.1% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0438 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.03 -9.23 0.05 3.65 China +0.04 +2.58 0.07 5.50 India -0.25 -3.93 -0.38 23.44 Indonesia -0.03 -2.06 0.58 11.29 Malaysia +0.00 -4.96 -0.20 -9.18 Philippines -0.16 -4.67 0.20 1.63 S.Korea -0.36 -8.48 -0.13 3.85 Singapore +0.04 -3.54 -0.36 9.36 Taiwan -0.04 +2.36 0.40 19.94 Thailand -0.06 -10.27 -0.10 12.40 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
Reuters

UK COVID-19 cases rise 52% in a week -official data

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed. Cases were up 51.9% over the seven days to Dec. 19 compared with the previous week. Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses tumble on Omicron worries

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Dubai index leading the downward trend as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors. The risk of reinfection with Omicron is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. "We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing...
WORLD
Reuters

Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia. The drop in crude differentials, also seen in some European and African crudes, comes as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday as Markets Slide

Stocks fell Friday as investors took note of central bank policy changes amid rising omicron cases and record inflation. Here are some of the biggest gainers on Friday. Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report rose Friday with Marvel's latest superhero franchise "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set to shatter box-office records. The movie is expected to have a $130 million weekend opening in North America.
STOCKS
Financial Times

The liquidity threat looming over markets in 2022

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. The writer is managing director at Crossborder Capital and author of ‘Capital Wars: The Rise of Global Liquidity’. After nearly two years of solid gains...
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged but Global Markets and Bitcoin Slide: This Week’s Crypto Recap

Bitcoin failed to chart any substantial gains and is down 2.4% over the past week, despite the US raising debt ceiling and leaving rates unchanged. Another seven days have passed and, unfortunately, they weren’t any better than the week before. Traditional and cryptocurrency markets are tumbling, despite the US Federal Reserve leaving rates unchanged and increasing the country’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.
STOCKS
iheart.com

China to impose higher pork import tariffs

The Chinese finance ministry says it will raise the import duties on most pork products in 2022. Reuters reports that the move comes after China rapidly expanded its domestic production and has less of a need for imports in the near future. The ministry will raise its tariff for most favored nations from the current eight percent to 12 percent on January 1.
ECONOMY
