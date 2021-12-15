Lakers nix practice, place three in COVID protocols

2021-12-15 05:05:07 GMT+00:00 - The Los Angeles Lakers canceled practice on Tuesday due to health and safety protocols after guard Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19.

Later Tuesday evening, center Dwight Howard and guard Malik Monk also were placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols. They will join Horton-Tucker in being unavailable Wednesday for a road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers still were scheduled to fly to Dallas late Tuesday after all players underwent two COVID-19 tests -- rapid and PCR -- ahead of the trip, ESPN reported. Los Angeles is due to kick off a three-game road swing against the Mavericks.

The team also announced that center Anthony Davis is questionable for the Wednesday contest because of left knee soreness.

Horton-Tucker, 21, is expected to miss multiple games. He is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 15 games (12 starts) this season.

Howard, 36, is contributing five points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 25 contests (three starts) in 2021-22.

Monk, 23, is putting up 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing in 28 games (two starts).

The Lakers last played on Sunday, a 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.