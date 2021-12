The Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets both look to snap a two-game losing streak when they face off against each other on Monday night. It won’t be easy for the Jazz as they have struggled recently with up-and-coming teams that play with a chip on their shoulder. The Hornets are not generally thought of as Eastern Conference contenders this season, but they may be the ultimate team in the NBA that no one should underestimate. With rising star LaMelo Ball leading the way and all-star Gordon Hayward still producing at a high level, this team is not going to go down easily.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO