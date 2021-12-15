WATCH: Kalen Garry’s back-to-back three pointers lift #1 De Smet past Clark/Willow Lake
Video above is courtesy of the De Smet Bulldogs
WILLOW LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — De Smet’s Kalen Garry connected on two three pointers in the final eight seconds of the game to defeat Clark/Willow Lake, 60-57.
The top-ranked Bulldogs trailed the Cyclones 57-54 with just 16 seconds to play in the game.
De Smet marched down the floor and fed the ball to Garry who used a screen and then connected on a long three point basket to tie the game with less than ten seconds to play.
Clark/Willow Lake then attempted to get the ball in quickly to try and answer with a score of their own to potentially win the game, but the inbounds pass was stolen by Rett Osthus .
He then found a wide open Garry who connected on the game winning shot as time expired.
The top-ranked Bulldogs had survived, 60-57.
De Smet is now 2-0 on the season and they'll host Estelline/Hendricks on Thursday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.
