ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

The Roosevelt boys outlast O’Gorman 60-59 at Sanford Pentagon

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9DJ7_0dN98Jzl00

SIOUX FALLs, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt Rough Riders are the defending class double A state champion and they would open their title defense with a narrow win over Jefferson last Saturday. Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon they would take on the O’Gorman Knights.

In the opening quarter of the game, Micah Johnson was shutoff at the baseline before firing a bullet for Marcus Phillips for the layup, the Rough Riders were in front by a point. O’Gorman would fall behind 9-3 but they would find their footing. John Costello connected on a deep ball, the Knights trailed by just a bucket and they would keep it rolling. The SDSU football commit David Alpers would kick it out for Matthew Eng and he was money from the corner.

This game would go down to the final seconds where the Knights would miss a three at the buzzer giving the win to Roosevelt 60-59.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Roosevelt boys remain undefeated with 57-42 win over Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In high school boys hoops Brandon Valley hosted Roosevelt Saturday afternoon. In the 4th quarter, Hayden Brown’s three wouldn’t fall but the big fella Justin Shaw was there for the board and the put back. The Rough Riders had a 18 point lead. But here the Lynx would rally. Lukas […]
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday night scoreboard – December 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View local scores from around the state. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Montana State 31 South Dakota State 17 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Augustana 68 Winona State 62 Sioux Falls 51 Concordia St. Paul 71 MEN’S BASKETBALL Sioux Falls 80 Concordia St. Paul 69 BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Central 64, Sturgis Brown 30 Burke 52, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – December 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the December 17th edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring the top plays and playmakers of the night. This week’s Powerhouse Plays features plays from the following matchups: Boys Basketball Class AA: #2 O’Gorman vs. Jefferson Class AA: #3 Washington vs. Harrisburg Class AA: #5 Lincoln vs. Yankton Class A: […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanford Pentagon#Football#Knights#Sdsu#Nexstar Media Inc#Keloland Com
KELOLAND

Augustana women stop 4 game skid with 73-52 win over Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, IOWA (AU) – The Augustana women’s basketball team made strides in the right direction defeating Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa, on Friday night, 73-52. The Vikings are elevated to 4-5 overall and 1-5 within the NSIC while the Peacocks move to 2-9 and 0-6 in the loop. Vishe’ Rabb had a big hand in […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

The O’Gorman girls win big over Roosevelt 53-26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman and Roosevelt met in a girls matchup prior to the boys game. In the first quarter, some good ball movement from the Rough Riders would lead to an open three for Tehay Johnson, Roosevelt on the board first at the Pentagon. Later in the first, the Nebraska volleyball commit […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF men’s basketball falls 81-63 to Minnesota State

MANKATO, MINN. (USF) – A short-handed University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (6-6, 2-4 NSIC) dropped an 81-63 decision to Minnesota State (8-3, 3-3 NSIC) on Friday night at the Taylor Center at Bresnan Arena. USF, which had two starters out, was led by a pair of players who reached career-bests. Senior forward Marko […]
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND

Jackrabbits add 14 for football

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier announced Wednesday that eight high school standouts and a transfer have signed a National Letter of Intent, indicating they further their education and athletic pursuits with the Jackrabbits. “We are excited to welcome this recruiting class,” Stiegelmeier said. “These student-athletes fit our culture and will be […]
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

452
Followers
630
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy