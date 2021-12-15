ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Ramen waffles? Social Misfits reveals unusual menu ahead of Grand Rapids opening

By Christa Ferguson
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Waffle lovers, rejoice: Social Misfits opens next week in downtown Grand Rapids.

The restaurant, which started as a “back-of-the-napkin” concept by Spencer Raymond, will officially open to the public Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

Social Misfits shares the ground floor of the new Residence Inn by Marriott with Wahlburgers . The triangular hotel’s newest restaurant evokes the atmosphere of a speakeasy lounge with tufted leather banquettes, hardwood floors and vintage brass accents.

A photo provided by Social Misfits shows a dining area inside the restaurant located in the ground floor of The Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

Social Misfits’ menu, created in collaboration with James Beard four-time semifinalist Philip Speer, features a dozen gourmet waffle dishes, including:

( A photo provided by Social Misfits shows the restaurant’s macaroni and cheese-topped waffles, dubbed “Teen Spirit” on the menu. )
  • The R.B.G.: Waffle with smoked salmon lox, cream cheese, everything crumble, chive and smoked roe.
  • Teen Spirit: Waffle topped with macaroni and cheese, four-cheese cream and parmesan crisp
  • Yasuke: Ramen waffle, soft-cooked egg, scallion and furikake
  • “Love Me Tender”: Waffle with banana, peanut butter mousse, salted caramel and crispy bacon
  • The Rebel’s Last Supper: Waffle with apple compote, graham cracker, vanilla whipped cream
  • Ol’ Blue Eyes: Waffle with lemon curd, ricotta cream and graham crumble

Social Misfits will also serve craft cocktails developed by acclaimed mixologist Lauren Paylor, including:

  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch Boozy Crunch Milkshake: Bourbon, vanilla ice cream, dulce de leche, saline, whipped cream
  • Fay-Go Grape Pop: Ford’s gin, lemon oleo saccharum, concord grape, soda, mint spring and pickled grape

Social Misfits will also offer coffee cocktails, coffee, espresso and other custom-made drinks by Great Lakes Coffee .

Raymond said the menu will “continue to evolve based on seasonal ingredients, opportunities to collaborate with new up-and-coming chefs and mixologists, and of course, what our customers deem their favorites.”

( An undated courtesy photo shows the Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. )

Social Misfits is located on West Fulton Street near Ionia Avenue NW. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

