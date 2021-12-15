ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Second Half Run Propels Clemson to 89-76 Win Over Miami (OH)

By JP Priester
 6 days ago
Spurred on by a 20-2 run more than midway through the second half, Clemson defeated Miami (Oh) 89-76 on Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers took a 36-35 lead into the break, but went cold early on in the second half, and found themselves trailing 57-49 with just under eleven minutes left in the game. That's when Brad Brownell's team tightened up its defense and went on the big run.

As a team, the Tigers shot over 50% from the floor, while six Clemson players reached the double-digit mark in scoring. Alex Hemenway led the team with 17 points, with David Collins adding 14. Al-Amir Dawes, PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each had 13, while Naz Bohannon added 10 points.

The win moves Clemson to 7-4 on the season and has the Tigers on a two-game winning streak with the rival Gamecocks coming to town this weekend. The Redhawks dropped to 5-4.

Clemson's 2022 Recruiting Class Not Done Quite Yet

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the Tigers' remaining needs after early signing day on Wednesday.

Big Change for Trevor Lawrence: Urban Meyer Out as Jacksonville Jaguars Coach

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Kahn fired head coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday, and now former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence will start all over following his rookie campaign.

Clemson is the Model Program in College Football

When Chad Morris left to be the head coach at SMU in 2014, Dabo Swinney heard the talk, especially when he promoted Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott to replace him as Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

Player of the Game: Alex Hemenway continued his hot shooting for the Tigers, hitting 5-6 from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc. The junior guard also 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. He was also a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line.

Newcomer Impact: Collins was also hot from the floor hitting 3 of his four 3-point attempts and 5-6 from the free-throw line. The transfer guard also added 8 boards, 6 assists and a steal, in what was one of his best performances as a Tiger to date.

Stat of the Game: The Tigers shot a sizzling 54% from beyond the arc, hitting on 13 of their 24 three-point attempts.

Up Next: Clemson will welcome in-state rival South Carolina to town this weekend as the Tigers and Gamecocks are set to do battle at 8 p.m. on Saturday inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

Comments / 0

 

Clemson Will Not Explore the Portal for Another QB for 2022

The Clemson Tigers signed the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class on early signing day. Cade Klubnik is the heir apparent to the Clemson offense, and his time could come sooner rather than later if the struggles for starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei continue into next season. “I’ll tell you...
Clemson Takes Tumble in Latest Recruiting Rankings

After multiple decommitments before the start of the early signing period, the Tigers 2022 class has taken a fall in the team recruiting rankings. Clemson Will Not Explore the Portal for Another QB for 2022. The Clemson Tigers have four quarterbacks on their roster heading into 2022, and that number...
Did Brent Venables Do Anything Wrong Recruiting in His Final Days? Not at All

The Clemson Tigers suffered a rash of decommitments in the days leading up to the early signing day last Wednesday. This led many fans of the Tigers to wonder if the three key pieces of the defensive recruiting class who chose to leave the Tigers were influenced by former defensive coordinator Brent Venables' decision to leave the program to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.
5 Clemson Storylines for Christmas Week

Clemson enters the second week of preparation for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl, but it'll be a short practice window with Christmas coming up. The Tigers will have to split getting ready for Iowa State with visiting family before the holiday and then traveling to Orlando on Thursday. They'll spend Christmas together as a team.
Uiagalelei Healthier, More Confident as Clemson Preps for Cheez-It Bowl Against Iowa State

DJ Uiagalelei's first season as the full-time starter at Clemson hasn't gone quite the way most envisioned. A lack of continuity along the offensive line and inconsistent play at wide receiver helped lead to an up and down season for the sophomore quarterback. Although the biggest issue might have been the injuries that ravaged the Tigers on the offensive side of the ball. Uiagalelei himself also fell victim on more than one occasion.
Tiger Tracker: Monday Recruiting Update

The Tigers still have a little work to do before the next signing day in February. Clemson still has major needs at DE and CB, and would also like to add a linebacker and a safety. One of the questions asked most over the past week or so is which...
Brandon Streeter Ready to Put His Stamp On Clemson Offense

CLEMSON- Generally, when a team gets a new offensive coordinator, that means a whole new system. Along with that comes an entirely new playbook. Those kinds of changes tend to lead to steep learning curves for players, no matter how experienced they are. At Clemson, despite the fact that the Tigers are transitioning from one offensive coordinator to another, that won't be the case.
Clemson, South Carolina Set to Renew Rivalry On Hardwood

After not facing one another last season, Clemson (7-4, 0-1) is set to renew its in-state rivalry with South Carolina (8-2, 0-0) on Saturday inside Littlejohn Coliseum. The Gamecocks come in playing some of their best basketball of the young season. After getting blown out at Coastal Carolina 80-56 on December 1, Frank Martin's team has won three straight, including a win at home over Georgetown and a big win over Florida State at a neutral site.
Groomed by Venables for Clemson's DC Role, Goodwin to Remain Aggressive

CLEMSON — Wesley Goodwin has been influenced by a ton of recognizable names in football: Ellis Johnson, Sylvester Croom, Bruce Arians and Kevin Steele. The man he's replacing, though, will likely have one of the greatest impacts on his coaching career as Goodwin, No. 19 Clemson's new defensive coordinator, takes the unit previously led by Brent Venables, who's considered one of the best defensive coaches in college football.
Clemson Bowl Practice: Offensive Observations

CLEMSON- The No. 19 Tigers continue to prepare for their upcoming matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29, and All Clemson was on hand for the early periods of Clemson's Saturday afternoon practice. Weather forced the team indoors, and the entire mood surrounding the practice was...
