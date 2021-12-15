Big Second Half Run Propels Clemson to 89-76 Win Over Miami (OH)

Spurred on by a 20-2 run more than midway through the second half, Clemson defeated Miami (Oh) 89-76 on Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers took a 36-35 lead into the break, but went cold early on in the second half, and found themselves trailing 57-49 with just under eleven minutes left in the game. That's when Brad Brownell's team tightened up its defense and went on the big run.

As a team, the Tigers shot over 50% from the floor, while six Clemson players reached the double-digit mark in scoring. Alex Hemenway led the team with 17 points, with David Collins adding 14. Al-Amir Dawes, PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each had 13, while Naz Bohannon added 10 points.

The win moves Clemson to 7-4 on the season and has the Tigers on a two-game winning streak with the rival Gamecocks coming to town this weekend. The Redhawks dropped to 5-4.

Player of the Game: Alex Hemenway continued his hot shooting for the Tigers, hitting 5-6 from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc. The junior guard also 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. He was also a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line.

Newcomer Impact: Collins was also hot from the floor hitting 3 of his four 3-point attempts and 5-6 from the free-throw line. The transfer guard also added 8 boards, 6 assists and a steal, in what was one of his best performances as a Tiger to date.

Stat of the Game: The Tigers shot a sizzling 54% from beyond the arc, hitting on 13 of their 24 three-point attempts.

Up Next: Clemson will welcome in-state rival South Carolina to town this weekend as the Tigers and Gamecocks are set to do battle at 8 p.m. on Saturday inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

