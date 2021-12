As mentioned, stoner rockers Earthless are gearing up to release their new album Night Parade of One Hundred Demons on January 28 via Nuclear Blast. It features two songs, the 41-minute title track and the 20-minute “Death To The Red Sun," and an excerpt of the latter is out now. While you wait for that album to drop, we also asked Earthless what their favorite albums of the year were, and bassist Mike Eginton made us a top 8 that includes longtime Earthless showmate Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Tuareg great Mdou Moctar, Copenhagen psych rockers Mythic Sunship, and a few archival live albums and reissued rarities. Mike also wrote a bit about each one; read on for what he had to say...

