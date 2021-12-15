ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' John Klingberg: Produces helper

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Klingberg notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Klingberg scores in OT to lift Stars past Blackhawks, 4-3

DALLAS (AP) — John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals and two assists, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots to help the Stars end a five-game losing streak that followed a franchise-record seven-game winning streak. Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 35 saves. The Blackhawks have lost three of four (1-2-1). In the extra period, Klingberg took a pass from Pavelski and beat Lankinen from the right faceoff circle for his first goal in 23 games this season.
NHL
NHL

Klingberg, Stars end five-game skid with OT victory against Blackhawks

DALLAS -- John Klingberg scored his first goal of the season on a power play at 2:13 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Klingberg, who went 22 games without a goal,...
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Klingberg's overtime winner caps emotional victory for Stars

The Stars were able to rally around Kero and earn a 4-3 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks to end a five-game losing streak. Here are the four other takeaways from the game. POWER PLAY COMES THROUGH. The Stars made the Hawks pay with two power-play goals from Pavelski. For...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Klingberg
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

New Ice Rink At Target Field Set To Host Winter Classic New Year’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Work is officially underway to build an ice rink at Target Field. The Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic there on New Year’s Day. “[I’m] used to seeing the twinkies play here. But I think it’ll be a perfect venue for an outdoor hockey game,” said Minnesota native and Wild center Nick Bjugstad. He will have to switch from being a baseball fan to a hockey player on Jan. 1 at Target Field. “I don’t know if we’re coming out from the bullpen or where we’re coming out, but yeah it’ll be cool coming out...
NHL
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Helpers in consecutive outings

Carlson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Carlson had the secondary helper on Alex Ovechkin's empty-net goal in the third period. While Carlson has been limited to four points in seven games this month, the American defenseman remains effective all over the ice. He's up to 26 points (68 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 30 contests overall.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy