Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Great showing in Edmonton

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Campbell stopped 35 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. Campbell entered Tuesday with 14...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Liljegren, Clifford & Kampf

Today is an odd day for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Instead of gearing up for what was supposed to be their next game in Calgary against the Flames, they’ll be sitting. That game has been postponed because the Flames are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. That means the team...
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Spezza, Campbell & COVID News Update

As the Toronto Maple Leafs take some time for rest, rehab, and practice getting ready to play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, in this edition of News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the news surrounding Maple Leafs players and the team. As fans know, the team was supposed to play the Calgary Flames last night, but the Flames are suffering COVID-19 crisis. As a result, that game was postponed.
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Maple Leafs this season: Dec. 18 (home), Mar. 5 (road). Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games vs Toronto (3-2-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 69-63-22-3 all-time record in 157 games against the Maple Leafs....
theScore

Bruins, Predators shut down; weekend games postponed for Maple Leafs, Canucks

The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators have been shut down until the Christmas break ends on Dec. 27, the NHL announced Saturday. Additionally, The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will not play this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Here's a look at each team's impacted games:. Team Date Opponent.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver Canucks
Maple Leafs games postponed; Keefe, Campbell added to COVID protocol

Will not play Saturday or Sunday, up to seven players sidelined. Sheldon Keefe and Jack Campbell were added to the NHL COVID-19 protocol by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after they had two games postponed earlier in the day. Toronto's game at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday was postponed,...
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks and Leafs add players to COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday showdown

The Vancouver Canucks will be looking for their seventh straight victory under new coach Bruce Boudreau on Saturday when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena, but they’ll be doing it without Tyler Motte. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
Golf Digest

This police K9 defecating at center ice is a perfect metaphor for the Philadelphia Flyers right now

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers—losers of eight straight games, including a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Tampa Bay on Sunday—fired head coach Alain Vigneault. Then they went and lost a ninth straight, coughing up another seven to Colorado. To say things are bad at the Wells Fargo Center is a bit of an understatement, with the team, thought to be playoff contenders this time last year, now sitting second to last in the Metropolitan Division and looking more like rebuild contenders with each passing game.
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
