Oh, Christmas Tree!

WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve enjoyed the beautiful photos of friends’ Christmas trees on Facebook this year. But unless you happen to visit the pantry in my basement, you won’t see my tree this Christmas season. I ordered it last year from Amazon, a slim, flocked beauty adorned with over a thousand tiny lights and...

Owners warned as study shows dramatic rise in dog poisoning at Christmas

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year, but new research by The Kennel Club shows that dogs are 75% more likely to be treated for poisoned food in December compared to any other month. In fact, statistics collected by Agria Pet Insurance found that December has consistently...
A nostalgic trip back to a Fairmont Main Street Christmas

As many of you, my childhood memories begin in the 1940s following the end of World War II. Those who did not live during this period may find it hard to imagine the anticipatory and magical Christmas spirit of the Marion County community of that era. Adams Street, then called by most Main Street, was the focal meeting and shopping point of the season.
The Unique Way Ree Drummond Decorates Her Christmas Cookies

Food Network star Ree Drummond likes unwinding and taking things slow during the holiday season with her family. She told People in 2017 that for Christmas Eve, she heads to her in-laws' home for a hearty meal that includes beef, a side of mashed potatoes, burgundy mushrooms, and more. The family also has a cute tradition of drawing names in advance to make gift-giving a lot more fun and interesting on Christmas Day.
HOPE Lions donate to holiday season Coats for Kids drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Harrison County HOPE Lions Club, club members brought children’s coats to be donated to the holiday season Coats for Kids drive, which is sponsored by the UHC Orthopedic Associates. The goal of the drive is to...
Kris Kringles and yuletide jingles: unboxing the wonders of Christmas lingo

“Kondo-ing” (de-cluttering) has become all the rage. But languages are hoarders that hang onto every used bit of clothing, threadbare cushion or musty old piece of luggage. You never know, these might be useful one day. Christmas is a great reminder of how important it is to hang onto some old stuff – decorations stowed in closets, dusty words lingering in our brains. At Christmas, we drag out boxes of tinsel, baubles and fairy lights. We also trot out words, meanings and even grammar that we stopped using in our everyday language long ago. So, let’s unpack this dusty box...
In Good Faith: At Christmas, comfort amid the chaos

I have nothing against dainty, hand-painted porcelain nativity sets that sit atop mantlepieces in well-appointed homes. Many of them are quite beautiful, especially when accompanied by stockings hung by the chimney with care. And if they draw us into contemplation of the story of Jesus’ birth, I’m definitely on Team Porcelain Nativity Set.
Jesus Christ
Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
Santa Claus Spotted Diving In The Florida Keys

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A scuba diving Santa Claus was spotted Monday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary enjoying some relaxation with an elfish helper before the upcoming holidays. Propelled by an undersea scooter, the jolly St. Nick delivered a bit of cheer Monday to the marine inhabitants in the sanctuary off Key Largo. Spencer Slate, owner of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, dons his Kris Kringle garb annually to offer underwater holiday photo opportunities and help promote awareness of an annual fundraiser for a local children’s charity, Kids in Special Situations. Christmas Day, Slate’s dive shop plans a special morning coral reef...
Holidays OHS students celebrate that get overshadowed by Christmas

The holiday season is something many can agree on as the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays in the world, so it gets a lot of attention that not other holidays may get during this time. It is important to remember that other holidays are celebrated in addition to or instead of Christmas and those religions and groups that celebrate are just as important.
Newborn Babies At AHN Celebrate Holiday Season In Rudolph Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season. The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses. “We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook. You can see all the cuteness here. Are your #AHNbabies ready for the holiday? Our littlest patients sure are! pic.twitter.com/5wcn6kRPHv — AHN (@AHNtoday) December 20, 2021
5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips

An Atlanta waitress going through hard times was just happy to receive a $45 tip from a satisfied customer. But the customer didn't think that was enough. So she sent the waitress $500 via Cash App and then implored her social media friends to donate. And donate they did. Jazmine...
