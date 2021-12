Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We like to stay relatively healthy when it comes to our diets — with the standard cheat day or two each week, of course. But naturally, the time that we really like to indulge is during the holidays! It almost feels like a reward at the end of every year. If you’re going home to spend time with family, that undoubtedly means home-cooked meals and desserts galore — and who wants to be evaluating nutritional facts while feasting?

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO