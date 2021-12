FREE WEBINAR: Seawater Intrusion Control in Orange County – Do We Need Another Barrier? from 10am to 11am. Orange County Water District has been investigating the nature and extent of seawater intrusion in the Sunset Gap area beneath the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. Southern California has four seawater intrusion barriers (two in Orange County) where water is injected via wells to create a high-pressure ridge underground that prevents seawater from moving inland and contaminating valuable groundwater. This webinar will highlight how OCWD has combated seawater intrusion in the Orange County Groundwater Basin for decades and take a deep dive into how it was discovered in Sunset Gap, what our investigation has shown, and potential barrier concepts based on groundwater modeling. Click here to register.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO